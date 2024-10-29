Ask About Special November Deals!
(888) 694-6735 Email
Domain Market Logo
Domain For Sale

Definicije.com

$1,888 USD

#1 In Premium Domains

  • 205,961 Of The World's Best .Com Domains
  • Available For Immediate Purchase
  • Safe & Secure Transactions
  • 100% Satisfaction Guaranteed
  • See our Testimonials
Discover Definicije.com, a unique and memorable domain name that conveys precision and definition. Owning this domain showcases your commitment to clarity and expertise. Definicije.com is a versatile choice, suitable for various industries, and can help establish a strong online presence.

What Are The Advantages Of A Super Premium .Com Domain?

  • Increased Traffic

    Increased Traffic

  • Search Engine Ranking

    Search Engine Ranking

  • Brand Recognition

    Brand Recognition

  • Immediate Presence

    Immediate Presence

  • Higher Profits

    Higher Profits

  • Great Investment

    Great Investment

Get the latest from DomainMarket.com

Join our community and stay up-to-date on the latest news, tips and trends. By signing up for our newsletter, you'll receive exclusive content and special offers. Don't miss out - subscribe today!

Our team has sold and transferred over 75,000 super premium .com domain name brands to the world's top corporations and smartest marketing executives.

  • 205,961

    Available Domains

  • 75,000+

    Sold and Transferred

    • About Definicije.com

    Definicije.com is a distinctive and concise domain name, making it an attractive option for businesses and individuals looking to create a professional and memorable online identity. With its clear and easy-to-remember structure, Definicije.com stands out from the crowd and is sure to leave a lasting impression. The domain name's meaning – definitions – implies a focus on information, knowledge, and expertise, making it an ideal choice for industries such as education, law, technology, and more.

    Using a domain like Definicije.com can help you establish a strong online presence and build trust with your audience. The domain name's meaning can be leveraged to showcase your commitment to providing accurate and reliable information. Additionally, its versatility allows it to be used in a wide range of industries, making it a valuable asset for businesses looking to expand their online reach.

    Why Definicije.com?

    Definicije.com can help your business grow by improving your search engine rankings and driving organic traffic to your website. With a clear and concise domain name, search engines are more likely to index your site accurately and efficiently, making it easier for potential customers to find you. Additionally, having a memorable and easy-to-remember domain name can help increase brand awareness and recognition, leading to more traffic and potential sales.

    Owning a domain like Definicije.com can also help you establish a strong brand and build trust with your customers. By having a domain name that is clear, concise, and memorable, you can create a professional and trustworthy image for your business. Additionally, having a domain name that is relevant to your industry or niche can help establish credibility and expertise, leading to increased customer trust and loyalty.

    Marketability of Definicije.com

    Definicije.com can help you market your business by making it easier for customers to find and remember your website. With a clear and concise domain name, customers are more likely to remember your site and return for future visits. Additionally, having a domain name that is relevant to your industry or niche can help you stand out from the competition and attract new potential customers.

    Using a domain like Definicije.com can also help you rank higher in search engine results and attract more organic traffic to your site. By having a domain name that is clear, concise, and relevant to your industry or niche, you can improve your search engine rankings and attract more potential customers. Additionally, having a memorable and easy-to-remember domain name can help you stand out in non-digital media, such as print ads or business cards, and make it easier for customers to find and remember your online presence.

    Marketability of

    Buy Definicije.com Now!

    How can I acquire ownership of the domain?

    At DomainMarket.com our goal is to make the domain process as painless and transparent as possible for you. Once your funds settle and we have verified the transaction (typically between 3 to 7 business days), we will be contacting you via email with the transfer instructions to take control of Definicije.com.

    Will there be any recurring costs after I acquire the domain?

    To acquire the domain, you incur a one-time expense. Subsequently, upon the domain’s transfer to your ownership, you must annually renew it through your domain registrar. These renewal charges varies depending to your registrar and remitted directly to the registrar.

    What payment methods do you accept?

    We accept various payment methods, including major credit cards, PayPal, and wire transfers. Our payment processing system ensures a secure and hassle-free transaction experience.