The .com extension adds credibility to any website, making DelawareMed.com an ideal choice for doctors, clinics, hospitals, or healthcare organizations in Delaware. Its clear and concise name reflects the location-specific focus.
This domain's market value lies in its simplicity, memorability, and relevance to the medical industry. It can be used as a primary website address or an additional domain for a sub-brand, satellite office, or regional marketing campaign.
DelawareMed.com's location-specific domain name helps attract local search traffic and establishes a clear brand identity. It is a valuable asset in creating a strong online presence and increasing your business' reach.
By owning DelawareMed.com, you can take advantage of the inherent trust that comes with a memorable, easy-to-remember domain name. This can lead to increased customer loyalty and retention.
At DomainMarket.com our goal is to make the domain process as painless and transparent as possible for you. Once your funds settle and we have verified the transaction (typically between 3 to 7 business days), we will be contacting you via email with the transfer instructions to take control of DelawareMed.com.
To acquire the domain, you incur a one-time expense. Subsequently, upon the domain’s transfer to your ownership, you must annually renew it through your domain registrar. These renewal charges varies depending to your registrar and remitted directly to the registrar.
We accept various payment methods, including major credit cards, PayPal, and wire transfers. Our payment processing system ensures a secure and hassle-free transaction experience.
|Name
|Location
|Details
|
Delaware Med Spa
|Avondale, PA
|
Industry:
Physical Fitness Facility
|
Delaware Med Transport LLC
|Muncie, IN
|
Industry:
Transportation Services
Officers: Robert Williams
|
Med Exec
|Delaware, OH
|
Industry:
Nonclassifiable Establishments
Officers: Patricia Hoge
|
Med-Tek of Delaware LLC
|Coral Gables, FL
|
Filed:
Foreign Limited Liability
Officers: Kerwin Williams , David A. Schwedel
|
Delaware Valley Academy of Med & Dental
(215) 676-1200
|Philadelphia, PA
|
Industry:
Vocational School
Officers: David Goldsmith , Glenn Goldsmith
|
David R. Rudy Med Legal Cnsltng.
|Delaware, OH
|
Industry:
Business Consulting Services
Officers: David Rudy
|
DC Delaware and MD St Soc Amer Med Techn
|Laurel, MD
|
Industry:
Medical Doctor's Office
Officers: Robin A. Miliner
|
Med-Tech Resource, LLC, A Limited Liability Company of Delaware
(541) 689-0275
|Eugene, OR
|
Industry:
Whol Medical/Hospital Equipment
Officers: Eugene L. Modrich , Ramona Modrich and 1 other Michael G. Modrich
|
Medical 21 Corp., Which Will DO Business In California As 'Med 21-Delaware Corp.'
|Dallas, TX
|
Filed:
Statement & Designation By Foreign Corporation
Officers: Donald E. Steen