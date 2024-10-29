Ask About Special November Deals!
DelawareMed.com

$4,888 USD

DelawareMed.com: A premium domain for medical professionals and businesses in Delaware. Establish a strong online presence with this memorable, easy-to-remember domain.

    • About DelawareMed.com

    The .com extension adds credibility to any website, making DelawareMed.com an ideal choice for doctors, clinics, hospitals, or healthcare organizations in Delaware. Its clear and concise name reflects the location-specific focus.

    This domain's market value lies in its simplicity, memorability, and relevance to the medical industry. It can be used as a primary website address or an additional domain for a sub-brand, satellite office, or regional marketing campaign.

    Why DelawareMed.com?

    DelawareMed.com's location-specific domain name helps attract local search traffic and establishes a clear brand identity. It is a valuable asset in creating a strong online presence and increasing your business' reach.

    By owning DelawareMed.com, you can take advantage of the inherent trust that comes with a memorable, easy-to-remember domain name. This can lead to increased customer loyalty and retention.

    Marketability of DelawareMed.com

    The medical industry in Delaware benefits from having a clear, recognizable online presence. DelawareMed.com offers an advantage over competitors by helping you stand out in search engine results and attract new customers.

    This domain's marketability extends beyond the digital realm, making it an ideal choice for print advertising or offline marketing campaigns. Its clear, concise name will resonate with potential customers and reinforce your brand identity.

    How can I acquire ownership of the domain?

    At DomainMarket.com our goal is to make the domain process as painless and transparent as possible for you. Once your funds settle and we have verified the transaction (typically between 3 to 7 business days), we will be contacting you via email with the transfer instructions to take control of DelawareMed.com.

    Will there be any recurring costs after I acquire the domain?

    To acquire the domain, you incur a one-time expense. Subsequently, upon the domain’s transfer to your ownership, you must annually renew it through your domain registrar. These renewal charges varies depending to your registrar and remitted directly to the registrar.

    What payment methods do you accept?

    We accept various payment methods, including major credit cards, PayPal, and wire transfers. Our payment processing system ensures a secure and hassle-free transaction experience.

    Product Service Directory

    Name Location Details
    Delaware Med Spa
    		Avondale, PA Industry: Physical Fitness Facility
    Delaware Med Transport LLC
    		Muncie, IN Industry: Transportation Services
    Officers: Robert Williams
    Med Exec
    		Delaware, OH Industry: Nonclassifiable Establishments
    Officers: Patricia Hoge
    Med-Tek of Delaware LLC
    		Coral Gables, FL Filed: Foreign Limited Liability
    Officers: Kerwin Williams , David A. Schwedel
    Delaware Valley Academy of Med & Dental
    (215) 676-1200     		Philadelphia, PA Industry: Vocational School
    Officers: David Goldsmith , Glenn Goldsmith
    David R. Rudy Med Legal Cnsltng.
    		Delaware, OH Industry: Business Consulting Services
    Officers: David Rudy
    DC Delaware and MD St Soc Amer Med Techn
    		Laurel, MD Industry: Medical Doctor's Office
    Officers: Robin A. Miliner
    Med-Tech Resource, LLC, A Limited Liability Company of Delaware
    (541) 689-0275     		Eugene, OR Industry: Whol Medical/Hospital Equipment
    Officers: Eugene L. Modrich , Ramona Modrich and 1 other Michael G. Modrich
    Medical 21 Corp., Which Will DO Business In California As 'Med 21-Delaware Corp.'
    		Dallas, TX Filed: Statement & Designation By Foreign Corporation
    Officers: Donald E. Steen