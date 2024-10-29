Join our community and stay up-to-date on the latest news, tips and trends. By signing up for our newsletter, you'll receive exclusive content and special offers. Don't miss out - subscribe today!
Delicakes.com is an ideal domain name for businesses in the baking and dessert industry. With 'deli' implying a place to buy food, particularly baked goods, and 'cakes' being self-explanatory, this domain is perfect for any business specializing in cakes or pastries.
The domain name is short, memorable, and easy to spell. It also includes the popular keyword 'deli', which can help attract customers who are searching for bakeries or dessert shops online. Additionally, the name has a friendly and approachable tone that can resonate with your audience.
Delicakes.com can significantly enhance your business's online presence. With a domain name that directly relates to your business, you will have a stronger brand identity and improved search engine optimization.
Customers often trust businesses with easy-to-remember and descriptive domain names. Having a domain like Delicakes.com can help establish credibility and customer loyalty, as well as potentially increase organic traffic by attracting more relevant visitors to your website.
Buy Delicakes.com Now!
At DomainMarket.com our goal is to make the domain process as painless and transparent as possible for you. Once your funds settle and we have verified the transaction (typically between 3 to 7 business days), we will be contacting you via email with the transfer instructions to take control of Delicakes.com.
To acquire the domain, you incur a one-time expense. Subsequently, upon the domain’s transfer to your ownership, you must annually renew it through your domain registrar. These renewal charges varies depending to your registrar and remitted directly to the registrar.
We accept various payment methods, including major credit cards, PayPal, and wire transfers. Our payment processing system ensures a secure and hassle-free transaction experience.
|Name
|Location
|Details
|
Brenda's Cakes & Deli
|Indianapolis, IN
|
Industry:
Retail Bakery
Officers: Brenda Kissick
|
Country Deli Cakes & Catering
(417) 887-9244
|Springfield, MO
|
Industry:
Whol Groceries Eating Place
Officers: Laverne Cantrell , Jo A. Harrison
|
Cinderella's Cake and Deli
|Lafayette, LA
|
Industry:
Eating Place
|
Heavenly Cakes & Deli
|Bronx, NY
|
Industry:
Retail Bakery
Officers: Emma Jennings
|
Deli Cakes & More
|Piggott, AR
|
Industry:
Retail Bakery
|
Caren's Cakes Bakery & Deli
|Las Vegas, NV
|
Filed:
Domestic Corporation
Officers: Karen S. Edwards
|
Candi's Cakes & Deli
|Lufkin, TX
|
Industry:
Eating Place
|
Libby's Cakes Catering & Deli
(606) 242-3235
|Middlesboro, KY
|
Industry:
Eating Place
Officers: Barbara Evans
|
Susana's Deli & Cakes
|West New York, NJ
|
Industry:
Ret Groceries
Officers: Susana Grullon
|
Cakes & Deli Sandra's
|Corpus Christi, TX
|
Industry:
Eating Place