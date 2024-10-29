Your price with special offer:
At DomainMarket.com our goal is to make the domain process as painless and transparent as possible for you. Once your funds settle and we have verified the transaction (typically between 3 to 7 business days), we will be contacting you via email with the transfer instructions to take control of Delmat.com.
To acquire the domain, you incur a one-time expense. Subsequently, upon the domain’s transfer to your ownership, you must annually renew it through your domain registrar. These renewal charges varies depending to your registrar and remitted directly to the registrar.
We accept various payment methods, including major credit cards, PayPal, and wire transfers. Our payment processing system ensures a secure and hassle-free transaction experience.
|Name
|Location
|Details
|
Sharon Delmater
|Fort Myers, FL
|Secretary at Timberline Village I of Cross Creek Condominium Association, Inc.
|
Rhonda Delmater
|Cocoa Beach, FL
|Secretary at Delmater Contracting Company Principal at Enterprise Information Associates, LLC
|
Delmatic Inc.
|
Filed:
Domestic For-Profit Corporation
Officers: Alex O. Chiaghana , Ethel N. Ike
|
Tommy Delmater
|Santa Ana, CA
|Principal at Bluestone
|
Lisa Delmater
|Lenexa, KS
|Manager at Lq Management L.L.C.
|
Rhonda Delmater
(321) 768-9921
|Melbourne, FL
|President at Melbourne Yacht Club Inc
|
Delmatic Inc
(860) 646-5861
|Manchester, CT
|
Industry:
Mfg Machine Parts & Custom Machinery
Officers: Harvey Deslauriers , Patricia Deslauriers
|
Rhonda R Delmater
|Cocoa Beach, FL
|Principal at Enterprise Information Associates, LLC
|
Jonathan M Delmater
|Melbourne, FL
|Managing Member at Reality Break LLC at Empire Games, LLC
|
Delmater Contracting Company
|Cocoa Beach, FL
|
Filed:
Domestic for Profit Corporation
Officers: Charles W. Delmater , Rhonda Delmater