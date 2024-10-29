Join our community and stay up-to-date on the latest news, tips and trends. By signing up for our newsletter, you'll receive exclusive content and special offers. Don't miss out - subscribe today!
DemocracyFoundation.com is a premium domain name that speaks directly to the values of democracy, transparency, and accountability. It's ideal for organizations, non-profits, or individuals who are dedicated to fostering democracy and its principles. The domain name is short, memorable, and easy to pronounce, making it an excellent choice for building a strong online brand.
DemocracyFoundation.com can be used in various industries such as education, politics, human rights, and international relations. It's a perfect fit for organizations that are working towards the betterment of society and promoting democratic values. By owning this domain name, you can build a website that resonates with your audience and establishes trust and credibility.
DemocracyFoundation.com can help your business grow by establishing a strong online presence and improving your search engine rankings. By having a domain name that directly relates to your mission, you can attract organic traffic from individuals searching for information related to democracy and its foundations. This increased visibility can lead to more potential customers and conversions.
Owning a domain like DemocracyFoundation.com can also help you establish a strong brand identity. It conveys trust, reliability, and stability, which are essential qualities for any organization or business. Additionally, having a clear and memorable domain name can help you build customer loyalty and repeat business.
Buy DemocracyFoundation.com Now!
At DomainMarket.com our goal is to make the domain process as painless and transparent as possible for you. Once your funds settle and we have verified the transaction (typically between 3 to 7 business days), we will be contacting you via email with the transfer instructions to take control of DemocracyFoundation.com.
To acquire the domain, you incur a one-time expense. Subsequently, upon the domain’s transfer to your ownership, you must annually renew it through your domain registrar. These renewal charges varies depending to your registrar and remitted directly to the registrar.
We accept various payment methods, including major credit cards, PayPal, and wire transfers. Our payment processing system ensures a secure and hassle-free transaction experience.
|Name
|Location
|Details
|
Democracy Foundation
|North Wales, PA
|
Industry:
Civic/Social Association
Officers: Donald Kemner
|
The Democracy Foundation, Inc.
|Palm Beach Shores, FL
|
Filed:
Domestic Non Profit Corporation
Officers: Aaron M. Cohen , Jeffrey T. Greathouse and 1 other Marcy L. Cole
|
Foundation for Chinese Democracy
|San Francisco, CA
|
Filed:
Articles of Incorporation
Officers: Rolland C. Lowe
|
Foundation On Democracy
|San Jose, CA
|
Filed:
Articles of Incorporation
Officers: Glenn Church
|
Minnesota Chinese Democracy Foundation
|Eden Prairie, MN
|
Industry:
Civic/Social Association
|
Stana Foundation for Democracy
|Chantilly, VA
|
Industry:
Membership Organizations, Nec, Nsk
Officers: Ioan Stana
|
The Texas Democracy Foundation
|Austin, TX
|
Filed:
Domestic Nonprofit Corporation
Officers: Jim Marston , Mary Nell Mathis and 8 others Geoffrey Rips , Bernard Rapoport , Melissa Ann Jones , Jesse Oliver , Ronnie Dugger , Mary Margaret Farabee , Gilberto Ocanas , Geronimo Rodriguez
|
China Democracy Party Foundation
|Flushing, NY
|
Industry:
Civic/Social Association
Officers: Wanjun Xie
|
Foundation for Democracy
|Bethesda, MD
|
Industry:
Nonprofit Trust Management
Officers: Kenneth Timmerman
|
Knowledge - Democracy Foundation
|
Filed:
Articles of Incorporation