DepartmentOfCulturalAffairs.com

|Name
|Location
|Details
|
Nevada Department of Cultural Affairs
(775) 687-8393
|Carson City, NV
|
Industry:
Membership Organization
Officers: Susan Boskoff , Scott Sisco and 7 others Gavin Meyers , Christina Boyles , Peter Barton , Laura Witschi , Sara Jones , Deanna Rallo , Robert Harmon
|
Nevada Department of Cultural Affairs
(775) 289-1663
|Ely, NV
|
Industry:
Museum
Officers: Kathy Rush , Thomas Glenn and 3 others Rebecca R. Ossa , Sean Pitts , Scott Lindsay
|
Nevada Department of Cultural Affairs
(775) 847-0281
|Virginia City, NV
|
Industry:
General Government Museum/Art Gallery
Officers: Micheal A Burt Bedeau , Bert Bedeau
|
Nevada Department of Cultural Affairs
(702) 486-5205
|Las Vegas, NV
|
Industry:
State Museum
Officers: Greta Brunschwyler , Shirl Naegle and 2 others Harvey Foutc , David Milman
|
Nevada Department of Cultural Affairs
(775) 687-6953
|Carson City, NV
|
Industry:
Museum/Art Gallery
Officers: Dan Thielen , Peter Barton and 7 others Barry Simcoe , Ralph Elligott , Stan Cronwall , Chris Macmahon , Bruce Ambrust , Ronald J. Allen , Richard Reitnauer
|
Nevada Department of Cultural Affairs
(775) 684-3313
|Carson City, NV
|
Industry:
Executive Office
Officers: Sarah Jones , Joan G. Kerschner and 6 others Dana Hines , Nate Yount , Nathan Yount , Tammy Gieseking , Cheryl Mathwit , Hugo Schlesener
|
Nevada Department of Cultural Affairs
(775) 687-4340
|Carson City, NV
|
Industry:
Cultural Affairs Office
|
Iowa Department of Cultural Affairs
(319) 335-3916
|Iowa City, IA
|
Industry:
Museum/Art Gallery
Officers: Deb Peterson , Rosie Springer and 5 others Leigh Ann Jero , Kristen Vander Molen , Michael Vogt , Linda Brownlink , Carol Kirsch
|
Iowa Department of Cultural Affairs
(515) 281-7471
|Des Moines, IA
|
Industry:
Museum & Art Gallery
Officers: Anita Walker , David Crosson and 7 others Cyndi Pederson , Mary Cownie , Polly Anderson , Dee Richards , Paul Meginnis , Mary Jones , Sarah Ekstrand
|
Nevada Department of Cultural Affairs
|Reno, NV
|
Industry:
General Government