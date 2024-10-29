DepartmentOfEconomicDevelopment.com

Join our community and stay up-to-date on the latest news, tips and trends. By signing up for our newsletter, you'll receive exclusive content and special offers. Don't miss out - subscribe today!
|Name
|Location
|Details
|
Louisiana Department of Economic Development
|Alexandria, LA
|
Industry:
Economic Development Office
Officers: Richard Barnewold
|
Missouri Department of Economic Development
(573) 751-7435
|Jefferson City, MO
|
Industry:
Regulation/Administrative Utilities Executive Office
Officers: John V. Eschen
|
Georgia Department of Economic Development
(706) 645-3353
|West Point, GA
|
Industry:
State Visitors Center
Officers: Judy V. Zant
|
Georgia Department of Economic Development
(912) 963-2545
|Savannah, GA
|
Industry:
Visitors Center
Officers: Dorothy Davis
|
Georgia Department of Economic Development
(770) 535-5757
|Oakwood, GA
|
Industry:
Administrative General Economic Programs
Officers: Bonnie Jones , Chris Breison and 2 others Cheryl Smith , Michael Moye
|
Nebraska Department of Economic Development
(402) 471-3794
|Lincoln, NE
|
Industry:
Urban/Community Development
Officers: Dan Curran
|
Missouri Department of Economic Development
(573) 248-2420
|Hannibal, MO
|
Industry:
General Government Land/Wildlife Conservatn Travel Agency
Officers: Bob Greenlee
|
Nebraska Department of Economic Development
(308) 641-1025
|Scottsbluff, NE
|
Industry:
Economic Development Field Office
Officers: Michael Collins
|
Nebraska Department of Economic Development
(402) 649-5374
|Norfolk, NE
|
Industry:
Economic Development Office
Officers: Connie Justis
|
Nebraska Department of Economic Development
(402) 589-0027
|Spencer, NE
|
Industry:
Economic Development Field Office
Officers: Sheryl Hiatt