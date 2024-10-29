DepartmentOfJuvenileServices.com

Join our community and stay up-to-date on the latest news, tips and trends. By signing up for our newsletter, you'll receive exclusive content and special offers. Don't miss out - subscribe today!
|Name
|Location
|Details
|
Department of Juvenile Services
|Gwynn Oak, MD
|
Industry:
Services-Misc
|
Maryland Department of Juvenile Services
(410) 508-2270
|Glen Burnie, MD
|
Industry:
Juvenile Services
Officers: Vicky Mitchell , Jo Straub and 1 other Anthony Rhodes
|
Maryland Department of Juvenile Services
|Flintstone, MD
|
Industry:
Correctional Institution
Officers: Glenn Gamble
|
Maryland Department of Juvenile Services
|Cumberland, MD
|
Industry:
Legal Counsel/Prosecution
Officers: Dale Schroyer
|
Maryland Department of Juvenile Services
(410) 845-4680
|Princess Anne, MD
|
Industry:
Correctional Institution
Officers: Marva Greene
|
Maryland Department of Juvenile Services
|Parkville, MD
|
Industry:
Correctional Institution
|
Maryland Department of Juvenile Services
(301) 777-2488
|Cumberland, MD
|
Industry:
Correctional Institution
Officers: Dale Schroyer , Bonnie Pope and 3 others Barry Keller , Linda Wilkins , Mark Hamilton
|
Maryland Department of Juvenile Services
(301) 762-7800
|Rockville, MD
|
Industry:
Correctional Institution
Officers: Clara Miley , Walter Jackson and 1 other Anthony Wynn
|
Maryland Department of Juvenile Services
(301) 705-1994
|Waldorf, MD
|
Industry:
Public Order/Safety Residential Care Services
|
Maryland Department of Juvenile Services
(410) 713-3800
|Salisbury, MD
|
Industry:
Correctional Institution
Officers: Marva Purnell-Greene