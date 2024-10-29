DepartmentOfMilitaryAffairs.com

Join our community and stay up-to-date on the latest news, tips and trends. By signing up for our newsletter, you'll receive exclusive content and special offers. Don't miss out - subscribe today!
|Name
|Location
|Details
|
Department of Military Affairs
|Novi, MI
|
Industry:
National Security
|
Department of Military Affairs
|Grays Knob, KY
|
Industry:
National Security
|
Virginia Department of Military Affairs
(804) 633-5469
|Bowling Green, VA
|
Industry:
15
Officers: Harry Meade , Carnial H. Meade and 1 other Harry Meade Carnial
|
Illinois Department of Military Affairs
(708) 824-6317
|Midlothian, IL
|
Industry:
National Security
Officers: Scott Koley
|
Louisiana Department of Military Affairs
(318) 339-9057
|Jonesville, LA
|
Industry:
National Guard
Officers: Richard Wilkes , Todd Bozeman
|
Louisiana Department of Military Affairs
(318) 346-4470
|Bunkie, LA
|
Industry:
National Guard
Officers: Charles Sampson
|
Louisiana Department of Military Affairs
(985) 645-3513
|Slidell, LA
|
Industry:
National Guard
Officers: Dave Bartlett
|
Louisiana Department of Military Affairs
(318) 741-7471
|Bossier City, LA
|
Industry:
National Security
Officers: Randy Green
|
Kentucky Department of Military Affairs
(502) 451-1724
|Frankfort, KY
|
Industry:
Air/Water/Waste Management
|
Kentucky Department of Military Affairs
(614) 336-6202
|Port Clinton, OH
|
Industry:
Executive Office