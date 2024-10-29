DepartmentOfRoads.com

Join our community and stay up-to-date on the latest news, tips and trends. By signing up for our newsletter, you'll receive exclusive content and special offers. Don't miss out - subscribe today!
|Name
|Location
|Details
|
Nebraska Department of Roads
(402) 494-6826
|South Sioux City, NE
|
Industry:
Road Maintenance
Officers: Dan Sayre
|
Department of Roads Nebraska
(402) 595-2534
|Omaha, NE
|
Industry:
Department of Roads
Officers: Natalie Clark
|
Nebraska Department of Roads
(308) 423-2874
|Benkelman, NE
|
Industry:
Transportation Services
Officers: Mark Rosenfelt
|
Nebraska Department of Roads
(308) 536-2375
|Fullerton, NE
|
Industry:
Regulation/Administrative Transportation
Officers: Ray Bent
|
Nebraska Department of Roads
|Blair, NE
|
Industry:
Transportation Services
Officers: Kevin Hindley
|
Nebraska Department of Roads
(308) 882-4252
|Imperial, NE
|
Industry:
Maintenance Office
Officers: Ray Walrod
|
Department of Roads Nebraska
(308) 425-3403
|Franklin, NE
|
Industry:
Transportation Services
Officers: Dawn Simpson
|
Nebraska Department of Roads
(402) 768-0423
|Hebron, NE
|
Industry:
Transportation Services
Officers: Jerry Day
|
Nebraska Department of Roads
(308) 946-2911
|Central City, NE
|
Industry:
Highway/Street Construction
Officers: Martin Rodriguez , Alan Nelson
|
Nebraska Department of Roads
(308) 632-1429
|Scottsbluff, NE
|
Industry:
Regulation/Administrative Transportation