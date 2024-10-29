DepartmentOfYouth.com

Join our community and stay up-to-date on the latest news, tips and trends. By signing up for our newsletter, you'll receive exclusive content and special offers. Don't miss out - subscribe today!
|Name
|Location
|Details
|
Department of Youth
|Taunton, MA
|
Industry:
Administrative Social/Manpower Programs
Officers: Craig Barger , John Gardner
|
Alabama Department of Youth
|Ozark, AL
|
Industry:
Administrative Social/Manpower Programs
Officers: Gayle Sasser
|
Hudson Department of Youth
(518) 828-0017
|Hudson, NY
|
Industry:
Administrative Social/Manpower Programs
Officers: Trudy Beicht , Daniel Grandinetti
|
Department of Youth Activities
|Philadelphia, PA
|
Industry:
Nonclassifiable Establishments
|
Ohio Department of Youth Services
|Columbus, OH
|
Industry:
Nonclassifiable Establishments
|
Ohio Department of Youth Services
(740) 223-2400
|Marion, OH
|
Industry:
Correctional Facility for Juveniles
Officers: Marion Fowlkes , Deon Norman
|
Ohio Department of Youth Services
(740) 354-7000
|Franklin Furnace, OH
|
Industry:
Correctional Institution
Officers: Marci Sutherland , Leroy Patton
|
Ohio Department of Youth Services
|Athens, OH
|
Industry:
Correctional Institution
|
Ohio Department of Youth Services
(740) 881-3250
|Delaware, OH
|
Industry:
Correctional Institution
Officers: Tony Dipietro , Jay Taracko and 4 others Bonita Sweeney , Gwen Randle , Steve Elliot , Robert Pritchett
|
Ohio Department of Youth Services
(614) 466-4314
|Columbus, OH
|
Industry:
Administrative Social/Manpower Programs
Officers: Geno Persichetti , Jim Downey and 6 others Amy Drapcho , Pam Bowman , Martha Stone , Christine Money , Martha Sphon , Thomas Stickrath