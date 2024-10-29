DeptfordTownship.com

Join our community and stay up-to-date on the latest news, tips and trends. By signing up for our newsletter, you'll receive exclusive content and special offers. Don't miss out - subscribe today!
|Name
|Location
|Details
|
Deptford Township Jr Wrestlin
|Wenonah, NJ
|
Industry:
Executive Office
|
Township of Deptford
(856) 845-5300
|Deptford, NJ
|
Industry:
Township Government
Officers: William Bain , Joseph Picardi and 7 others Paul Medany , James Reed , Howard Johnson , Ronald Lehm , Christopher Wetzel , Joanne Lynch , Denise Rose
|
Township of Deptford
(856) 848-3098
|Deptford, NJ
|
Industry:
Fire Protection
Officers: Michael White , Nicholas Difelice and 1 other David Snyder
|
West Deptford Township
(856) 845-4004
|Thorofare, NJ
|
Industry:
Police Protection
Officers: James P. Mehaffey , Marie Downs and 6 others Norman Hill , Anna Docimo , Jeffrey Totten , Raymond L. Sherman , Amy Leso , Denice Dicarlo
|
Township of Deptford
|Deptford, NJ
|
Industry:
Fire Department
Officers: Howard Johnson , Clabon Bogan
|
Deptford Township Utilities Authority
|West Deptford, NJ
|
Industry:
Electric Services
|
Township of Deptford
|Woodbury, NJ
|
Industry:
Fire Protection
Officers: Thomas E. Newman , Sheldon Johnson
|
Deptford Township School District
|Deptford, NJ
|
Industry:
Nonclassifiable Establishments
|
Township of Deptford
(856) 415-1111
|Wenonah, NJ
|
Industry:
Executive Office
Officers: Robert Habalcosky , Marleene Demarco
|
Deptford Township Youth Center
|Woodbury, NJ
|
Industry:
Executive Office