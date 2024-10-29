DerbyCounty.com

Join our community and stay up-to-date on the latest news, tips and trends. By signing up for our newsletter, you'll receive exclusive content and special offers. Don't miss out - subscribe today!
|Name
|Location
|Details
|
Ventura County Derby Darlins
|Ventura, CA
|
Filed:
Articles of Incorporation
Industry: Business Services at Non-Commercial Site
Officers: Heidi Amanda Hanson , Nadia West and 1 other Chris Hengsteler
|
Brown County Derby Dolls
|Early, TX
|
Filed:
Domestic Nonprofit Corporation
Officers: Lory J. Hunt , Katherine D. Palmer and 1 other Kayla S. Gober
|
Sonoma County Roller Derby
|Santa Rosa, CA
|
Filed:
Articles of Incorporation
Industry: Amusement/Recreation Services
Officers: Devon Meredith Brown , Julie Ellis and 3 others Roxanne Neditch , Mari-Dania A. Almeida , Mari D. Almeida
|
Ventura County Derby Darlins
|Ventura, CA
|
Industry:
Nonclassifiable Establishments
Officers: Chelsea Adams
|
Maury County Soap Box Derby
|Columbia, TN
|
Industry:
Coin-Operated Laundry
Officers: Billy E. Hileman
|
Pasco County Derby Dollz Inc.
|Largo, FL
|
Filed:
Domestic for Profit Corporation
Officers: Rose Frizzle , Silvie Heathcock
|
Pinellas County Jr. Derby, Inc.
|Seminole, FL
|
Filed:
Domestic Non Profit Corporation
Officers: Sara Otero , Essica Summers and 3 others Ebecca Wilson-Moonilal , Ary Fritts , Rebecca Wilson-Moonilal
|
Butte County Calf Derby Association
|
Filed:
Articles of Incorporation
|
York County Soap Box Derby
|York, PA
|
Industry:
Coin-Operated Laundry
|
Johnson County Roller Derby LLC
|Joshua, TX
|
Filed:
Domestic Limited Liability Company (LLC)
Officers: Angelina Sellars