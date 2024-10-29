DesertAction.com

Join our community and stay up-to-date on the latest news, tips and trends. By signing up for our newsletter, you'll receive exclusive content and special offers. Don't miss out - subscribe today!
|Name
|Location
|Details
|
Desert Political Action Association
|Palm Springs, CA
|
Filed:
Articles of Incorporation
Officers: Herbert Birnbaum
|
Desert Action Sports Photograp
|Carlsbad, NM
|
Industry:
Ret Sporting Goods/Bicycles
|
Desert Action, Inc.
|Henderson, NV
|
Filed:
Domestic Corporation
Officers: Richard Edward Lund , Carole Ann Lund
|
Food Desert Action
|Chicago, IL
|
Industry:
Nonclassifiable Establishments
Officers: Jeff Pinzino , Steven Casey
|
High Desert Rainforest Action Group
|Reno, NV
|
Filed:
Domestic Non-Profit Corporation
Officers: Maria Ducey , Casie Moore and 1 other Lesley Cohen
|
Action Committee for Desert Cities
|Palm Springs, CA
|
Filed:
Articles of Incorporation
|
Desert Protectors Political Action Committee, Inc.
|Winnemucca, NV
|
Filed:
Domestic Non-Profit Corporation
Officers: Massey K. Mayo
|
Action Golf
(760) 251-3577
|Desert Hot Springs, CA
|
Industry:
Ret Sporting Goods/Bicycles
Officers: Jean Farkas
|
Action Triangle, Inc.
|Palm Desert, CA
|
Filed:
Articles of Incorporation
Officers: Abbas Kouhkan
|
Action Community Services, Inc.
|Palm Desert, CA
|
Filed:
Articles of Incorporation
Industry: Services-Misc
Officers: Michael Robert Pierson