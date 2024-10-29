Join our community and stay up-to-date on the latest news, tips and trends. By signing up for our newsletter, you'll receive exclusive content and special offers. Don't miss out - subscribe today!
DesertFashions.com offers a distinct identity to businesses specializing in fashion and apparel for desert environments. This domain name evokes a sense of exclusivity and resilience, appealing to customers who value style amidst the arid landscape.
The versatility of DesertFashions.com extends to various industries such as luxury clothing lines, swimwear brands, and outdoor fashion retailers. By owning this domain, you're making a statement about your business and its commitment to catering to desert-dwelling consumers.
DesertFashions.com can boost organic traffic by attracting customers specifically searching for desert fashion businesses. This targeted audience is more likely to convert into sales due to the strong connection between the domain name and your brand.
Establishing a strong online presence with DesertFashions.com can also contribute to building trust and customer loyalty. The unique domain name sets you apart from competitors, making it easier for customers to remember and return.
At DomainMarket.com our goal is to make the domain process as painless and transparent as possible for you. Once your funds settle and we have verified the transaction (typically between 3 to 7 business days), we will be contacting you via email with the transfer instructions to take control of DesertFashions.com.
To acquire the domain, you incur a one-time expense. Subsequently, upon the domain’s transfer to your ownership, you must annually renew it through your domain registrar. These renewal charges varies depending to your registrar and remitted directly to the registrar.
We accept various payment methods, including major credit cards, PayPal, and wire transfers. Our payment processing system ensures a secure and hassle-free transaction experience.
|Name
|Location
|Details
|
Palm Desert Fashions, Inc.
|Palm Desert, CA
|
Filed:
Statement & Designation By Foreign Corporation
Officers: James L. Foxx
|
Eclectic Desert Fashions, Inc.
|Palm Desert, CA
|
Filed:
Articles of Incorporation
Officers: Edward Goldberg
|
Desert Fashion Plaza, Inc.
|Youngstown, OH
|
Filed:
Statement & Designation By Foreign Corporation
Officers: M. Denise Debartolo York
|
Eclectic Desert Fashions
(760) 779-9947
|Palm Desert, CA
|
Industry:
Women's Ready-to-Wear Clothing
Officers: Edward Goldberg , Elyssa Goldberg
|
Nadines Desert Fashions Inc
|Tucson, AZ
|
Industry:
Ret Women's Clothing
Officers: Nadine Reed
|
Desert Fashion Plaza, LLC
|San Diego, CA
|
Filed:
Foreign
Industry: Own/Operate Shopping Center
Officers: Excel Legacy Corporation
|
Desert Fashion LLC
|Miami, FL
|
Filed:
Florida Limited Liability
Industry: Ret Women's Clothing
Officers: Ali Jawed , Mariam Jawed
|
Corinne's Hi-Desert Fashions, Inc.
|Yucca Valley, CA
|
Filed:
Articles of Incorporation
Officers: Corinne L. Crawford
|
Interior Designs Fashions & Desert Clear
|Cathedral City, CA
|
Industry:
Ret Women's Clothing
Officers: Herrera Espinoza
|
Adeva Fashion
|Palm Desert, CA
|
Industry:
Ret Women's Clothing
Officers: Saher Said