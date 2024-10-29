DesertNeurology.com

Join our community and stay up-to-date on the latest news, tips and trends. By signing up for our newsletter, you'll receive exclusive content and special offers. Don't miss out - subscribe today!
|Name
|Location
|Details
|
Desert Neurology
|Las Vegas, NV
|
Industry:
Medical Doctor's Office
Officers: Venkatachalam Veerappan , Anthony Dicamillo and 7 others Laura Marcu-Buck , Jay Mahajan , Cyndi Tran , Robert W. Balsiger , Bahareh Bonyadi , Robert Balsinger , Venkat Veerappan
|
Desert Neurology
|Las Vegas, NV
|
Industry:
Medical Doctor's Office
Officers: Venkatachalam Veerappan
|
High Desert Neurology Inc
|Las Vegas, NM
|
Industry:
Medical Doctor's Office
Officers: Williams Jerry , Lee Williams and 1 other Jerry K. Williams
|
Desert Rose Neurology LLC
|Sierra Vista, AZ
|
Industry:
Medical Doctor's Office
Officers: Guy Cary
|
Desert Neurology Associates, LLC
|Las Vegas, NV
|
Filed:
Domestic Limited-Liability Company
Officers: Nicole Theuvenet
|
Desert Neurology Infusion
|Las Vegas, NV
|
Industry:
Medical Doctor's Office
Officers: Nicole Theuvenet
|
Desert Valley Neurology, LLC
|Gilbert, AZ
|
Industry:
Medical Doctor's Office
Officers: Dan Mirza , Susan Price
|
Desert Neurology Ltd
(480) 838-1000
|Tempe, AZ
|
Industry:
Medical Doctor's Office
Officers: David A. Suber , Karen Cochran and 2 others Betty J. Berg , Erin Leavitt
|
High Desert Neurology
|Tucumcari, NM
|
Industry:
Medical Doctor's Office
|
Desert Valley Neurology, LLC
|Anthem, AZ
|
Industry:
Medical Doctor's Office
Officers: Dan Mirza