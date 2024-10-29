DesertWholesale.com

Join our community and stay up-to-date on the latest news, tips and trends. By signing up for our newsletter, you'll receive exclusive content and special offers. Don't miss out - subscribe today!
|Name
|Location
|Details
|
Desert Wholesale
|Escondido, CA
|
Industry:
Whol Durable Goods
Officers: Mohammad Alayian
|
Desert Wholesale
(760) 948-9495
|Hesperia, CA
|
Industry:
Ret Used Automobiles
Officers: Rebecca Graetz
|
Desert Grocery Wholesale LLC
(760) 360-4375
|Indio, CA
|
Industry:
Ret Groceries
Officers: John Halligan
|
Desert Wholesale Transmissions
|Palm Desert, CA
|
Industry:
Auto Transmission Repair
Officers: Kathleen Starky
|
Desert Flower Wholesale, Inc.
(717) 338-3456
|Biglerville, PA
|
Industry:
Whol Homefurnishings Ret Misc Homefurnishings
Officers: Tom Kauffman , Guy Seiferd
|
Desert Wholesale Corporation
|Surprise, AZ
|
Industry:
Whol Durable Goods
Officers: John Scanlon
|
Green Desert Wholesale Treenursery
(760) 360-6937
|Indio, CA
|
Industry:
Whol Flowers/Florist Supplies Ret Nursery/Garden Supplies
Officers: Christopher J. Thompson , C. J. Thompson and 2 others Dee D. Vicknair , Deedee Norris
|
Desert Flower Wholesale
|Bonsall, CA
|
Industry:
Whol Flowers/Florist Supplies
|
Haleys Wholesale Deserts Inc
|Las Vegas, NV
|
Industry:
Whol Durable Goods
Officers: Haley W. Christensen
|
Desert Wholesale Electric, Inc.
|Palm Desert, CA
|
Filed:
Articles of Incorporation