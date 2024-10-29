Join our community and stay up-to-date on the latest news, tips and trends. By signing up for our newsletter, you'll receive exclusive content and special offers. Don't miss out - subscribe today!
This domain name is perfect for organizations involved in architectural design, engineering, construction project management, or any other business within the building industry. It suggests collaboration, innovation, and a commitment to quality.
Using DesignBuildersGroup.com for your website provides instant credibility and establishes trust with potential clients. It is short, memorable, and easy to spell, ensuring that customers can quickly find and remember your online presence.
DesignBuildersGroup.com can significantly enhance organic traffic by improving brand awareness and making it easier for customers to locate your business online. A strong domain name helps establish a unique brand identity, distinguishing you from competitors.
A compelling domain name can foster customer trust and loyalty. It communicates professionalism, reliability, and expertise in the industry. These factors are essential for attracting and retaining customers.
Buy DesignBuildersGroup.com Now!
At DomainMarket.com our goal is to make the domain process as painless and transparent as possible for you. Once your funds settle and we have verified the transaction (typically between 3 to 7 business days), we will be contacting you via email with the transfer instructions to take control of DesignBuildersGroup.com.
To acquire the domain, you incur a one-time expense. Subsequently, upon the domain’s transfer to your ownership, you must annually renew it through your domain registrar. These renewal charges varies depending to your registrar and remitted directly to the registrar.
We accept various payment methods, including major credit cards, PayPal, and wire transfers. Our payment processing system ensures a secure and hassle-free transaction experience.
|Name
|Location
|Details
|
Design Builders Group Inc
|Armonk, NY
|
Industry:
Single-Family House Construction
Officers: Daniel Amicucci
|
Builder Design Group, LLC
|Calabasas, CA
|
Filed:
Domestic
Industry: Floor Wall & Countertop Installation
Officers: Scott Elders , Paul Forgay
|
Bc Builders & Design Group
|San Jose, CA
|
Industry:
Single-Family House Construction
Officers: Thomas Kiel Broff
|
Builders Design Group Inc
|Houston, TX
|
Industry:
Ret Paint/Glass/Wallpaper
Officers: John Bily
|
Builders Design Group, LLC
|Henderson, NV
|
Filed:
Domestic Limited-Liability Company
Officers: Cornell Tazelaar , Sandy Tazelaar
|
Design Builders Group, Inc.
|Alpharetta, GA
|
Filed:
Foreign for Profit Corporation
Officers: Robert J. Galasso , Christine L. Galasso
|
Builders Design Group
(360) 373-7013
|Bremerton, WA
|
Industry:
Architectural Services
Officers: Karen Monaco
|
Builders Design Group Inc
|Cape Coral, FL
|
Filed:
Domestic for Profit Corporation
Industry: Single-Family House Construction
Officers: Edward W. Serafin
|
Design Builders Group
|Bridgeville, PA
|
Industry:
Single-Family House Construction
Officers: Don M. Koziak
|
Design Builders Group Inc
(860) 653-6020
|West Granby, CT
|
Industry:
Subdivider/Developer Architectural Services Single-Family House Construction Residential Construction Nonresidential Cnstn
Officers: Michael J. Wosczyna