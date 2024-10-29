Ask About Special November Deals!
(888) 694-6735 Email
Domain Market Logo
Domain For Sale

DesignatedDrive.com

$1,888 USD

#1 In Premium Domains

  • 205,961 Of The World's Best .Com Domains
  • Available For Immediate Purchase
  • Safe & Secure Transactions
  • 100% Satisfaction Guaranteed
  • See our Testimonials
DesignatedDrive.com – A domain name ideal for transportation, ride-sharing, or car-related businesses. Boasts a clear and memorable brand identity. Invest today!.

What Are The Advantages Of A Super Premium .Com Domain?

  • Increased Traffic

    Increased Traffic

  • Search Engine Ranking

    Search Engine Ranking

  • Brand Recognition

    Brand Recognition

  • Immediate Presence

    Immediate Presence

  • Higher Profits

    Higher Profits

  • Great Investment

    Great Investment

Get the latest from DomainMarket.com

Join our community and stay up-to-date on the latest news, tips and trends. By signing up for our newsletter, you'll receive exclusive content and special offers. Don't miss out - subscribe today!

Our team has sold and transferred over 75,000 super premium .com domain name brands to the world's top corporations and smartest marketing executives.

  • 205,961

    Available Domains

  • 75,000+

    Sold and Transferred

    • About DesignatedDrive.com

    DesignatedDrive.com stands out as a unique and instantly recognizable domain name for businesses specializing in transportation services or car-related industries. With its straightforward and evocative title, it conveys a sense of reliability, safety, and convenience.

    The name 'Designated Drive' suggests a designated service, one that customers can trust to provide them with safe and dependable transport solutions. This domain is perfect for businesses in the ride-sharing industry, car rental services, or even taxi companies. By owning DesignatedDrive.com, you can establish a strong brand identity and build customer confidence.

    Why DesignatedDrive.com?

    DesignatedDrive.com can significantly contribute to your business's growth by improving your online presence and attracting organic traffic through search engine optimization. The domain name is easy to remember and type, increasing the chances of potential customers finding your website.

    DesignatedDrive.com helps establish a strong brand identity, making it easier for customers to recognize and remember your business. It also builds trust and loyalty, as customers associate a clear and memorable domain name with a reputable and reliable company.

    Marketability of DesignatedDrive.com

    DesignatedDrive.com offers numerous marketing advantages by helping you stand out from the competition. Its unique and descriptive nature makes it more likely to be remembered, increasing your brand recognition and online visibility.

    This domain can also help improve your search engine rankings, making it easier for potential customers to find your business. Additionally, its clear and concise name allows for effective use in non-digital media campaigns, such as print ads or radio commercials.

    Marketability of

    Buy DesignatedDrive.com Now!

    How can I acquire ownership of the domain?

    At DomainMarket.com our goal is to make the domain process as painless and transparent as possible for you. Once your funds settle and we have verified the transaction (typically between 3 to 7 business days), we will be contacting you via email with the transfer instructions to take control of DesignatedDrive.com.

    Will there be any recurring costs after I acquire the domain?

    To acquire the domain, you incur a one-time expense. Subsequently, upon the domain’s transfer to your ownership, you must annually renew it through your domain registrar. These renewal charges varies depending to your registrar and remitted directly to the registrar.

    What payment methods do you accept?

    We accept various payment methods, including major credit cards, PayPal, and wire transfers. Our payment processing system ensures a secure and hassle-free transaction experience.

    Product Service Directory

    Name Location Details
    Designer Drives
    		Coconut Creek, FL Industry: Business Services
    Officers: Vincent A. Pernice
    Designs Drive
    		North Hills, CA Industry: Business Services
    Officers: Mario Hernandez
    Design Drive
    		North Miami, FL Industry: Business Services
    Officers: Heidegger Ady
    E Drive Design Incorporated
    (860) 953-0588     		West Hartford, CT Industry: Whol Professional Equipment
    Designated Driving Services
    		Horsham, PA Industry: Services-Misc
    Officers: Gordon Johnson
    Vermillion Drive Design LLC
    		Tualatin, OR Industry: Business Services
    Officers: Courtney Schott
    Manor Drive Designs LLC
    		Red Bank, NJ Industry: Business Services
    Officers: Miriam A. McManus
    Industrial Drives Design Inc
    (805) 378-1170     		Moorpark, CA Industry: Business Services
    Officers: Jolanda Verleur , Vit Dispanurat and 1 other Pierce Verleur
    Designer Drives, LLC
    		Coconut Creek, FL Filed: Florida Limited Liability
    Officers: Todd G. Clower , Vincent A. Pernice
    Cardinal Drive Hair Designs
    		Stevens, PA Industry: Beauty Shop
    Officers: Sandra Grubb