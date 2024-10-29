Join our community and stay up-to-date on the latest news, tips and trends. By signing up for our newsletter, you'll receive exclusive content and special offers. Don't miss out - subscribe today!
DesignatedDrive.com stands out as a unique and instantly recognizable domain name for businesses specializing in transportation services or car-related industries. With its straightforward and evocative title, it conveys a sense of reliability, safety, and convenience.
The name 'Designated Drive' suggests a designated service, one that customers can trust to provide them with safe and dependable transport solutions. This domain is perfect for businesses in the ride-sharing industry, car rental services, or even taxi companies. By owning DesignatedDrive.com, you can establish a strong brand identity and build customer confidence.
DesignatedDrive.com can significantly contribute to your business's growth by improving your online presence and attracting organic traffic through search engine optimization. The domain name is easy to remember and type, increasing the chances of potential customers finding your website.
DesignatedDrive.com helps establish a strong brand identity, making it easier for customers to recognize and remember your business. It also builds trust and loyalty, as customers associate a clear and memorable domain name with a reputable and reliable company.
Buy DesignatedDrive.com Now!
At DomainMarket.com our goal is to make the domain process as painless and transparent as possible for you. Once your funds settle and we have verified the transaction (typically between 3 to 7 business days), we will be contacting you via email with the transfer instructions to take control of DesignatedDrive.com.
To acquire the domain, you incur a one-time expense. Subsequently, upon the domain’s transfer to your ownership, you must annually renew it through your domain registrar. These renewal charges varies depending to your registrar and remitted directly to the registrar.
We accept various payment methods, including major credit cards, PayPal, and wire transfers. Our payment processing system ensures a secure and hassle-free transaction experience.
|Name
|Location
|Details
|
Designer Drives
|Coconut Creek, FL
|
Industry:
Business Services
Officers: Vincent A. Pernice
|
Designs Drive
|North Hills, CA
|
Industry:
Business Services
Officers: Mario Hernandez
|
Design Drive
|North Miami, FL
|
Industry:
Business Services
Officers: Heidegger Ady
|
E Drive Design Incorporated
(860) 953-0588
|West Hartford, CT
|
Industry:
Whol Professional Equipment
|
Designated Driving Services
|Horsham, PA
|
Industry:
Services-Misc
Officers: Gordon Johnson
|
Vermillion Drive Design LLC
|Tualatin, OR
|
Industry:
Business Services
Officers: Courtney Schott
|
Manor Drive Designs LLC
|Red Bank, NJ
|
Industry:
Business Services
Officers: Miriam A. McManus
|
Industrial Drives Design Inc
(805) 378-1170
|Moorpark, CA
|
Industry:
Business Services
Officers: Jolanda Verleur , Vit Dispanurat and 1 other Pierce Verleur
|
Designer Drives, LLC
|Coconut Creek, FL
|
Filed:
Florida Limited Liability
Officers: Todd G. Clower , Vincent A. Pernice
|
Cardinal Drive Hair Designs
|Stevens, PA
|
Industry:
Beauty Shop
Officers: Sandra Grubb