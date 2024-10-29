Join our community and stay up-to-date on the latest news, tips and trends. By signing up for our newsletter, you'll receive exclusive content and special offers. Don't miss out - subscribe today!
DesignedForChange.com sets itself apart with its meaningful and inspiring name, conveying a message of evolution and improvement. Ideal for businesses undergoing transformations or those that aim to make a difference, this domain name resonates with consumers seeking change. Industries like tech, education, and non-profit organizations can particularly benefit from this domain, as it aligns with their mission to innovate and adapt.
Using DesignedForChange.com as your online address comes with numerous advantages. It provides a clear and concise reflection of your business, making it easier for potential customers to understand your value proposition. Its unique and memorable nature makes it more likely to be remembered, increasing brand recognition and online presence.
By choosing DesignedForChange.com, you are investing in a domain name that can positively impact your business's growth. This domain name can contribute to enhanced organic traffic as search engines favor keywords that reflect the nature of your business. It can aid in establishing a strong brand identity, as a unique and meaningful domain name can set your business apart from competitors and help build customer trust and loyalty.
The marketability of DesignedForChange.com extends beyond the digital realm. This domain name can also help you stand out in offline marketing efforts, making it a versatile investment. It can be utilized in advertising campaigns, business cards, and even in-person interactions, ensuring consistency across all brand touchpoints and providing a clear and concise message to potential customers.
Buy DesignedForChange.com Now!
At DomainMarket.com our goal is to make the domain process as painless and transparent as possible for you. Once your funds settle and we have verified the transaction (typically between 3 to 7 business days), we will be contacting you via email with the transfer instructions to take control of DesignedForChange.com.
To acquire the domain, you incur a one-time expense. Subsequently, upon the domain’s transfer to your ownership, you must annually renew it through your domain registrar. These renewal charges varies depending to your registrar and remitted directly to the registrar.
We accept various payment methods, including major credit cards, PayPal, and wire transfers. Our payment processing system ensures a secure and hassle-free transaction experience.
|Name
|Location
|Details
|
Design for Change
|Colorado Springs, CO
|
Industry:
Misc Personal Services
Officers: Gail M. Osten
|
Designed for Change
|Augusta, GA
|
Industry:
Business Services
|
Designs for Change
|Henderson, NV
|
Filed:
Domestic Corporation
Officers: Mary Ann Burke , Kathryn J. Norwood
|
Designs for Change
|Chicago, IL
|
Industry:
Commercial Nonphysical Research
Officers: Donald R. Moore
|
Design for A Change
|Wakefield, MA
|
Industry:
Business Services
Officers: Diane Salvato
|
Design for Change LLC
|Highlands Ranch, CO
|
Industry:
Business Services
|
Design for Global Change
|West Hartford, CT
|
Industry:
Business Services
Officers: Walter Harrison
|
Design for Change
|Palmdale, CA
|
Filed:
Articles of Incorporation
Officers: Joseph Hunter
|
Interior Designers Coalition for Change
|Livonia, MI
|
Industry:
Business Services
|
The Center for Designed Change
|Mill Valley, CA
|
Filed:
Articles of Incorporation
Officers: Richard Barham