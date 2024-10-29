Join our community and stay up-to-date on the latest news, tips and trends. By signing up for our newsletter, you'll receive exclusive content and special offers. Don't miss out - subscribe today!
DesignerCleaners.com is an elegant and memorable domain name that resonates with both design and cleanliness, making it ideal for businesses in the interior design industry providing cleaning services or professional cleaning services aiming to differentiate themselves. Its concise yet descriptive nature makes it easily recognizable and memorable.
With this domain, you can create a website that reflects your brand's commitment to quality, design, and cleanliness. This domain is particularly useful for businesses in the interior design industry offering cleaning services or professional cleaning companies looking to establish a strong online presence and attract clients seeking top-tier solutions.
Owning DesignerCleaners.com can significantly help your business grow by positioning it as a premium brand in the market. A memorable domain name like this can lead to increased organic traffic, as people searching for high-end cleaning services are more likely to remember and visit your website.
Establishing a strong brand identity is crucial in today's competitive business landscape. With a unique and meaningful domain name like DesignerCleaners.com, you can create a distinct online presence that stands out from the competition and fosters customer trust and loyalty.
Buy DesignerCleaners.com Now!
At DomainMarket.com our goal is to make the domain process as painless and transparent as possible for you. Once your funds settle and we have verified the transaction (typically between 3 to 7 business days), we will be contacting you via email with the transfer instructions to take control of DesignerCleaners.com.
To acquire the domain, you incur a one-time expense. Subsequently, upon the domain’s transfer to your ownership, you must annually renew it through your domain registrar. These renewal charges varies depending to your registrar and remitted directly to the registrar.
We accept various payment methods, including major credit cards, PayPal, and wire transfers. Our payment processing system ensures a secure and hassle-free transaction experience.
|Name
|Location
|Details
|
Designer Cleaners
(770) 423-9850
|Marietta, GA
|
Industry:
Drycleaning Plant
Officers: John Shong
|
Designer Cleaners
|Flowery Branch, GA
|
Industry:
Drycleaning Plant
Officers: Brook Patel
|
Designer Cleaners
|Alpharetta, GA
|
Industry:
Garment Press/Cleaner's Agent
Officers: Mimi Kim
|
Designer Cleaners
|Duluth, GA
|
Industry:
Repair Services
|
Designer Cleaners
|Roswell, GA
|
Industry:
Drycleaning Plant
Officers: Michael King
|
Designer Cleaners
(770) 446-2541
|Norcross, GA
|
Industry:
Drycleaning Plant
Officers: Hee Suh , Andrew Ruda and 1 other Jeffery Priluck
|
Designer Cleaners
|Jonesboro, GA
|
Industry:
Drycleaning Plant
Officers: Dimesh Patel
|
Hitech Cleaner and Design
(770) 650-8015
|Roswell, GA
|
Industry:
Drycleaning Plant
Officers: Don Kim
|
Design District Cleaners, Inc.
|Miami, FL
|
Filed:
Domestic for Profit Corporation
Officers: Jorge Florez
|
S&S Cleaners & Designs
|Chatom, AL
|
Industry:
Repair Services