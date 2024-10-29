Ask About Special November Deals!
(888) 694-6735 Email
Domain Market Logo
Domain For Sale

DesignerDuds.com

$8,888 USD

#1 In Premium Domains

  • 205,961 Of The World's Best .Com Domains
  • Available For Immediate Purchase
  • Safe & Secure Transactions
  • 100% Satisfaction Guaranteed
  • See our Testimonials
DesignerDuds.com: A premium domain for fashion and apparel businesses. Showcase your unique style, attract a loyal customer base, and boost your online presence.

What Are The Advantages Of A Super Premium .Com Domain?

  • Increased Traffic

    Increased Traffic

  • Search Engine Ranking

    Search Engine Ranking

  • Brand Recognition

    Brand Recognition

  • Immediate Presence

    Immediate Presence

  • Higher Profits

    Higher Profits

  • Great Investment

    Great Investment

Get the latest from DomainMarket.com

Join our community and stay up-to-date on the latest news, tips and trends. By signing up for our newsletter, you'll receive exclusive content and special offers. Don't miss out - subscribe today!

Our team has sold and transferred over 75,000 super premium .com domain name brands to the world's top corporations and smartest marketing executives.

  • 205,961

    Available Domains

  • 75,000+

    Sold and Transferred

    • About DesignerDuds.com

    With the increasing trend towards e-commerce and the importance of having a strong online presence, DesignerDuds.com offers a perfect solution for fashion designers, boutiques, or clothing brands looking to establish an online store. The domain name itself suggests a connection with fashionable clothes and duds, making it an ideal fit for this industry.

    The .com extension is the most recognized and reputable top-level domain, giving your business instant credibility. Additionally, the word 'designer' implies expertise and uniqueness, which can help you stand out from competitors and attract a loyal customer base.

    Why DesignerDuds.com?

    DesignerDuds.com can significantly improve your search engine rankings due to its relevance and descriptiveness. It's an exact match for the keywords 'designer' and 'duds,' making it more likely that potential customers will find your website when searching for fashion-related terms. Having a memorable and easy-to-remember domain name can help establish your brand identity.

    A clear and descriptive domain name like DesignerDuds.com can also help build customer trust and loyalty. It gives the impression of a professional and established business, which can lead to repeat customers and positive word-of-mouth referrals.

    Marketability of DesignerDuds.com

    DesignerDuds.com can give you a competitive edge in search engine rankings, as search engines prioritize exact matches for keywords. This can help you attract new potential customers and increase organic traffic to your website.

    The name is also versatile and can be used effectively in non-digital media, such as print ads or billboards. Its catchy and memorable nature makes it an effective tool for branding campaigns and can help you stand out from competitors.

    Marketability of

    Buy DesignerDuds.com Now!

    How can I acquire ownership of the domain?

    At DomainMarket.com our goal is to make the domain process as painless and transparent as possible for you. Once your funds settle and we have verified the transaction (typically between 3 to 7 business days), we will be contacting you via email with the transfer instructions to take control of DesignerDuds.com.

    Will there be any recurring costs after I acquire the domain?

    To acquire the domain, you incur a one-time expense. Subsequently, upon the domain’s transfer to your ownership, you must annually renew it through your domain registrar. These renewal charges varies depending to your registrar and remitted directly to the registrar.

    What payment methods do you accept?

    We accept various payment methods, including major credit cards, PayPal, and wire transfers. Our payment processing system ensures a secure and hassle-free transaction experience.

    Product Service Directory

    Name Location Details
    Dud Designs
    		Jackson, MI Industry: Business Services
    Officers: Jason Felde
    Designer Duds
    		Houston, TX Industry: Ret Family Clothing
    Officers: Jimmy Mc Carroll
    Designer Duds
    		Frisco, TX Industry: Ret Women's Clothing
    Officers: Deborah S. Teague
    Discount Designer Duds, LLC
    		Las Vegas, NV Filed: Domestic Limited-Liability Company
    Officers: Vanessa Braddock
    Designer Duds, Inc.
    		Palm Beach, FL Filed: Domestic for Profit Corporation
    Officers: Anthony Panza , Terry Ernst and 1 other Gloria Panza
    Designer Doggie Duds
    		Maiden, NC Industry: Business Services
    Officers: James E. Stancil
    Designer Duds N. Stuff
    		Schertz, TX Industry: Business Services
    Officers: Norman Hoffman
    Daisys Designer Duds
    		Redmond, WA Industry: Business Services
    Officers: Sara McTaggart
    Designer Duds N Infant Treasures
    		Westland, MI Industry: Ret Gifts/Novelties
    Designer Duds for Dogs, LLC
    (425) 803-6899     		Kirkland, WA Industry: Ret Misc Apparel/Accessories
    Officers: Deborah Jennings