DeuxFemmes.com, meaning 'two women' in French, is an intriguing and versatile domain name. It can cater to various industries such as fashion, beauty, health and wellness, bilingual education, or even consulting services with a female focus.
What sets DeuxFemmes.com apart from other domains is its unique cultural appeal, making it an excellent choice for businesses targeting bilingual audiences or those wishing to establish a strong international presence.
DeuxFemmes.com can significantly enhance your brand by evoking a sense of refinement and exclusivity, which is highly valued in today's market. By securing this domain name for your business, you'll stand out from competitors with less memorable or less meaningful domain names.
DeuxFemmes.com can boost your online presence by improving search engine optimization and attracting organic traffic, as well as establishing trust and loyalty among customers who appreciate a strong brand identity.
At DomainMarket.com our goal is to make the domain process as painless and transparent as possible for you. Once your funds settle and we have verified the transaction (typically between 3 to 7 business days), we will be contacting you via email with the transfer instructions to take control of DeuxFemmes.com.
To acquire the domain, you incur a one-time expense. Subsequently, upon the domain’s transfer to your ownership, you must annually renew it through your domain registrar. These renewal charges varies depending to your registrar and remitted directly to the registrar.
We accept various payment methods, including major credit cards, PayPal, and wire transfers. Our payment processing system ensures a secure and hassle-free transaction experience.
|Name
|Location
|Details
|
Deux Femmes
(415) 826-4750
|San Francisco, CA
|
Industry:
Ret Women's Clothing
Officers: Christiane Parker , Amalia Bains
|
Deux Femmes LLC
|Bridgeport, CT
|
Industry:
Business Services at Non-Commercial Site
Officers: Megan L. Lindsey
|
Deux Femmes LLC
|Bel Air, MD
|
Industry:
Nonclassifiable Establishments
|
Deux Femmes, LLC
|Bridgeport, CT
|
Industry:
Business Services at Non-Commercial Site
Officers: Megan L. Lindsey
|
Les Deux Femmes, LLC
|Paradise Valley, AZ
|
Filed:
Domestic Limited-Liability Company
Officers: Ed Stewart , Sherry Stewart
|
Deux Femmes, LLC
|Fairfax, CA
|
Filed:
Domestic
Industry: Business Services at Non-Commercial Site
Officers: Barbara S. Owens
|
Deux Femmes Boutique LLC
|Gonzales, LA
|
Industry:
Ret Women's Clothing
Officers: Tonya Stelly
|
Deux Femmes, LLC
(410) 272-0346
|Aberdeen, MD
|
Industry:
Physical Fitness Facility
Officers: Nancy Laudensoager
|
Les Deux Femmes, Inc.
|Dallas, TX
|
Filed:
Articles of Incorporation
Officers: Eileen A. Dunn
|
Deux Femmes On Park, Inc.
|Winter Park, FL
|
Filed:
Domestic for Profit Corporation
Officers: Sonia M. Mandell , Marilyn L. Mennello and 1 other Rita Lowndes