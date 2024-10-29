Ask About Special November Deals!
(888) 694-6735 Email
Domain Market Logo
Domain For Sale

Devat.com

$19,888 USD

#1 In Premium Domains

  • 205,961 Of The World's Best .Com Domains
  • Available For Immediate Purchase
  • Safe & Secure Transactions
  • 100% Satisfaction Guaranteed
  • See our Testimonials
Devat.com: A unique and memorable domain name for your business, rooted in the ancient Sanskrit word 'deva' meaning 'god'. Own it to establish a strong online presence and captivate your audience.

What Are The Advantages Of A Super Premium .Com Domain?

  • Increased Traffic

    Increased Traffic

  • Search Engine Ranking

    Search Engine Ranking

  • Brand Recognition

    Brand Recognition

  • Immediate Presence

    Immediate Presence

  • Higher Profits

    Higher Profits

  • Great Investment

    Great Investment

Get the latest from DomainMarket.com

Join our community and stay up-to-date on the latest news, tips and trends. By signing up for our newsletter, you'll receive exclusive content and special offers. Don't miss out - subscribe today!

Our team has sold and transferred over 75,000 super premium .com domain name brands to the world's top corporations and smartest marketing executives.

  • 205,961

    Available Domains

  • 75,000+

    Sold and Transferred

    • About Devat.com

    Devat.com is a powerful and distinctive domain name with roots in ancient symbolism. The term 'deva' originated from Sanskrit, representing divine beings or gods. By owning this domain name, you embrace the power of divinity, which can evoke feelings of trust, reliability, and strength. This makes it an ideal choice for businesses dealing with spirituality, wellness, technology, or creativity.

    Devat.com's pronounceable and memorable nature sets it apart from other domain names. Its brevity ensures that it is easily remembered by your customers, making it easier for them to locate your business online. Additionally, its .com extension adds credibility and professionalism.

    Why Devat.com?

    Incorporating a unique and meaningful domain name like Devat.com can significantly impact your business growth. It helps in establishing a strong brand identity and creating a lasting first impression. By owning this domain, you'll attract organic traffic by making it easier for potential customers to find you.

    The use of a memorable and meaningful domain name like Devat.com can contribute towards customer trust and loyalty. A study by Nielsen Norman Group found that 75% of users make a judgement about a company's credibility based on their domain name. By having a domain name as powerful as Devat.com, you set yourself apart from competitors and instil confidence in your customers.

    Marketability of Devat.com

    Devat.com can provide numerous benefits when it comes to marketing your business. Its unique and memorable nature makes it stand out among competitors, which can help you rank higher in search engine results. This is crucial as 93% of online experiences begin with a search engine.

    Additionally, Devat.com's strong brand identity can be leveraged in non-digital media such as business cards and signage. This consistency in your branding helps to create a cohesive brand image that is easily recognizable by potential customers. Owning a domain name like Devat.com allows you to build a website tailored to attract and engage with new potential customers, ultimately increasing sales.

    Marketability of

    Buy Devat.com Now!

    How can I acquire ownership of the domain?

    At DomainMarket.com our goal is to make the domain process as painless and transparent as possible for you. Once your funds settle and we have verified the transaction (typically between 3 to 7 business days), we will be contacting you via email with the transfer instructions to take control of Devat.com.

    Will there be any recurring costs after I acquire the domain?

    To acquire the domain, you incur a one-time expense. Subsequently, upon the domain’s transfer to your ownership, you must annually renew it through your domain registrar. These renewal charges varies depending to your registrar and remitted directly to the registrar.

    What payment methods do you accept?

    We accept various payment methods, including major credit cards, PayPal, and wire transfers. Our payment processing system ensures a secure and hassle-free transaction experience.

    Product Service Directory

    Name Location Details
    Devative LLC
    		Richardson, TX Filed: Domestic Limited Liability Company (LLC)
    Industry: Nonclassifiable Establishments
    Officers: Michael Upchurch , Eddie Flores
    Devatal Inc
    		Trenton, NJ Industry: Nonclassifiable Establishments
    Devat, Inc.
    		Marco Island, FL Filed: Domestic for Profit Corporation
    Officers: Aurelio Abatangelo , Catherine Abatangelo
    Karen Devatal
    (985) 873-9622     		Houma, LA Chief Executive Officer at Bayouland Ymca
    Dewight V Devate
    		Knoxville, TN Partner at Van Devate Family Ltd Par
    Peter V Devate
    		Knoxville, TN Owner at Van Devate, Peter Atty
    Van Devate, Peter Atty
    		Knoxville, TN Industry: Legal Services Office
    Officers: Peter V. Devate
    Van Devate Family Ltd Par
    		Knoxville, TN Industry: Investor
    Officers: Dewight V. Devate