Devat.com is a powerful and distinctive domain name with roots in ancient symbolism. The term 'deva' originated from Sanskrit, representing divine beings or gods. By owning this domain name, you embrace the power of divinity, which can evoke feelings of trust, reliability, and strength. This makes it an ideal choice for businesses dealing with spirituality, wellness, technology, or creativity.
Devat.com's pronounceable and memorable nature sets it apart from other domain names. Its brevity ensures that it is easily remembered by your customers, making it easier for them to locate your business online. Additionally, its .com extension adds credibility and professionalism.
Incorporating a unique and meaningful domain name like Devat.com can significantly impact your business growth. It helps in establishing a strong brand identity and creating a lasting first impression. By owning this domain, you'll attract organic traffic by making it easier for potential customers to find you.
The use of a memorable and meaningful domain name like Devat.com can contribute towards customer trust and loyalty. A study by Nielsen Norman Group found that 75% of users make a judgement about a company's credibility based on their domain name. By having a domain name as powerful as Devat.com, you set yourself apart from competitors and instil confidence in your customers.
At DomainMarket.com our goal is to make the domain process as painless and transparent as possible for you. Once your funds settle and we have verified the transaction (typically between 3 to 7 business days), we will be contacting you via email with the transfer instructions to take control of Devat.com.
To acquire the domain, you incur a one-time expense. Subsequently, upon the domain’s transfer to your ownership, you must annually renew it through your domain registrar. These renewal charges varies depending to your registrar and remitted directly to the registrar.
We accept various payment methods, including major credit cards, PayPal, and wire transfers. Our payment processing system ensures a secure and hassle-free transaction experience.
|Name
|Location
|Details
|
Devative LLC
|Richardson, TX
|
Filed:
Domestic Limited Liability Company (LLC)
Industry: Nonclassifiable Establishments
Officers: Michael Upchurch , Eddie Flores
|
Devatal Inc
|Trenton, NJ
|
Industry:
Nonclassifiable Establishments
|
Devat, Inc.
|Marco Island, FL
|
Filed:
Domestic for Profit Corporation
Officers: Aurelio Abatangelo , Catherine Abatangelo
|
Karen Devatal
(985) 873-9622
|Houma, LA
|Chief Executive Officer at Bayouland Ymca
|
Dewight V Devate
|Knoxville, TN
|Partner at Van Devate Family Ltd Par
|
Peter V Devate
|Knoxville, TN
|Owner at Van Devate, Peter Atty
|
Van Devate, Peter Atty
|Knoxville, TN
|
Industry:
Legal Services Office
Officers: Peter V. Devate
|
Van Devate Family Ltd Par
|Knoxville, TN
|
Industry:
Investor
Officers: Dewight V. Devate