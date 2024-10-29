Join our community and stay up-to-date on the latest news, tips and trends. By signing up for our newsletter, you'll receive exclusive content and special offers. Don't miss out - subscribe today!
DevelopmentAwards.com is a perfect domain for entities that wish to showcase their development projects and honor exceptional work in the industry. The name instantly conveys credibility and authenticity, setting your organization apart from others.
This domain can be used by various industries such as real estate, construction, software development, and more. By owning DevelopmentAwards.com, you're demonstrating a commitment to recognizing innovation and progress in your field.
Having a domain like DevelopmentAwards.com can significantly boost your online presence and attract organic traffic. Search engines favor authoritative domains, making it more likely for your website to appear higher in search results.
Establishing a strong brand identity is crucial for business growth, and a domain name like DevelopmentAwards.com can help you accomplish that. It builds trust and credibility with potential customers, which can lead to increased sales and customer loyalty.
At DomainMarket.com our goal is to make the domain process as painless and transparent as possible for you. Once your funds settle and we have verified the transaction (typically between 3 to 7 business days), we will be contacting you via email with the transfer instructions to take control of DevelopmentAwards.com.
To acquire the domain, you incur a one-time expense. Subsequently, upon the domain’s transfer to your ownership, you must annually renew it through your domain registrar. These renewal charges varies depending to your registrar and remitted directly to the registrar.
We accept various payment methods, including major credit cards, PayPal, and wire transfers. Our payment processing system ensures a secure and hassle-free transaction experience.
|Name
|Location
|Details
|
Award Development Corporation
|Blue Jay, CA
|
Filed:
Articles of Incorporation
Officers: Karl W. Spoerl
|
Award Development-Remodeling, Inc.
|Del Mar, CA
|
Filed:
Articles of Incorporation
Officers: Frank Brestak
|
Award Development Inc
|Winter Park, FL
|
Filed:
Domestic for Profit Corporation
Officers: Max A. Mogul
|
Awards Software Development
|San Jose, CA
|
Industry:
Prepackaged Software Services
|
Award Development Co
|Lafayette, CA
|
Industry:
Business Services at Non-Commercial Site
|
Award Child Development Center Inc
|Houston, TX
|
Industry:
Nonclassifiable Establishments
|
Award Capital and Development, LLC
|Palo Alto, CA
|
Filed:
Domestic
Industry: Real Estate Ownership
Officers: Karim Allana , Eugene Buick and 1 other Gerson S. Bers
|
Award Child Development Centre Inc.
|Sugar Land, TX
|
Filed:
Domestic For-Profit Corporation
Industry: Child Day Care Services
Officers: Geraldine C. Anyanwu-Ejizu , Adora A. Ejizu and 2 others Crystal I. Ejizu , Geraldine Ejazu
|
Award Development Company of Jacksonville, Inc.
|Jacksonville, FL
|
Filed:
Domestic for Profit Corporation
Officers: Henry Heller , Max A. Mogul and 1 other Steven R. Heller
|
Agency for Wau Raga Develop Award
|Lincoln, NE
|
Industry:
Business Services at Non-Commercial Site