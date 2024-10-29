DiagnosticInstitute.com

Join our community and stay up-to-date on the latest news, tips and trends. By signing up for our newsletter, you'll receive exclusive content and special offers. Don't miss out - subscribe today!
|Name
|Location
|Details
|
Womens Diagnostic Institute, Inc.
|Rancho Mirage, CA
|
Filed:
Articles of Incorporation
Officers: H. M. Johnson
|
Intracellular Diagnostics Institute, Inc.
|San Jose, CA
|
Filed:
Articles of Incorporation
Officers: Burton Silver
|
Advanced Diagnostic Institute, Inc.
|Panorama City, CA
|
Filed:
Articles of Incorporation
|
Cardiac Diagnostic Institute
(714) 956-7231
|Anaheim, CA
|
Industry:
Medical Doctor's Office
Officers: Mahaveer Khemka
|
Aballi Diagnostic Institute, Corp.
(305) 223-0224
|Miami, FL
|
Filed:
Domestic for Profit Corporation
Industry: Medical Doctor's Office
Officers: Rafael J. Medina , Edenia I. Medina and 1 other Manuel A. Diaz
|
Nichols Institute Diagnostics
|Madison, NJ
|
Industry:
Noncommercial Research Organization
|
American Diagnostic Institute, Inc.
|Miami, FL
|
Filed:
Domestic for Profit Corporation
Officers: Humberto Bogani
|
Quest Diagnostics Nichols Institute
(949) 728-4000
|San Juan Capistrano, CA
|
Industry:
Mfg Analytical Instruments Medical Laboratory
Officers: James Elliott , Delbert Arthur Fisher and 8 others Tom Seip , Vickie Aument , Basel Kashlan , Mary Miller , John Kuppers , Jay M. Lieberman , David Cooper , Gerald Scott Cartier
|
Quest Diagnostics Nichols Institute
(985) 429-0302
|Hammond, LA
|
Industry:
Medical Laboratory
Officers: Wendy Elliott , Brenda Piere and 2 others David Kinsey , Lamar Marshall
|
Dna Diagnostic Institute Inc
|Silver Spring, MD
|
Industry:
Medical Doctor's Office
Officers: Victor Robbin