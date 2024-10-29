Join our community and stay up-to-date on the latest news, tips and trends. By signing up for our newsletter, you'll receive exclusive content and special offers. Don't miss out - subscribe today!
DiagnosticLaboratoryServices.com is a domain name tailored for businesses offering diagnostic laboratory services. It signifies authority and reliability, making it a valuable asset for any organization looking to establish a strong online presence. The domain's clear and concise description accurately reflects the nature of your business.
In the competitive healthcare industry, having a domain name that resonates with your audience is crucial. DiagnosticLaboratoryServices.com is a domain name that stands out, as it directly communicates the nature of your business. This domain can be used by medical labs, diagnostic centers, or hospitals looking to improve their online presence and reach new customers.
DiagnosticLaboratoryServices.com can significantly impact your business by improving your online discoverability. With a clear and descriptive domain name, potential customers are more likely to find your business through search engines, leading to increased organic traffic. A strong domain name also plays a role in establishing a consistent brand image and building customer trust.
Additionally, a domain like DiagnosticLaboratoryServices.com can help you differentiate yourself from competitors in the industry. By having a domain name that directly relates to your services, you demonstrate your expertise and commitment to your field, which can lead to increased customer loyalty and repeat business.
Buy DiagnosticLaboratoryServices.com Now!
At DomainMarket.com our goal is to make the domain process as painless and transparent as possible for you. Once your funds settle and we have verified the transaction (typically between 3 to 7 business days), we will be contacting you via email with the transfer instructions to take control of DiagnosticLaboratoryServices.com.
To acquire the domain, you incur a one-time expense. Subsequently, upon the domain’s transfer to your ownership, you must annually renew it through your domain registrar. These renewal charges varies depending to your registrar and remitted directly to the registrar.
We accept various payment methods, including major credit cards, PayPal, and wire transfers. Our payment processing system ensures a secure and hassle-free transaction experience.
|Name
|Location
|Details
|
Diagnostic Laboratory Services
|Honolulu, HI
|
Industry:
Medical Laboratory
Officers: Cheryl Mabuni
|
Diagnostic Laboratory Services, Inc.
(808) 266-1222
|Kailua, HI
|
Industry:
Medical Testing Laboratory
Officers: Julie Fujiwara , Joyce Catania
|
Diagnostic Laboratory Services Inc
|Kapolei, HI
|
Industry:
Services-Misc
|
Diagnostic Laboratory Services Inc
|Honolulu, HI
|
Industry:
Services-Misc
|
Diagnostic Laboratory Services, Inc.
(808) 589-5100
|Honolulu, HI
|
Industry:
Medical Laboratory
Officers: Leila Shar , Joyce Lau and 8 others Iris Takahashi , Tom Lundquist , Rebecca S. Roberts , Martha Spengler , Keith Tonaki , Doris Kurasnigi , Wesley Kim , William Wong
|
Diagnostic Laboratory Services, Inc.
(808) 245-7130
|Lihue, HI
|
Industry:
Medical Testing Laboratory
Officers: Julie Fujiwara , Nancy Cezar
|
Diagnostic Laboratory Services, Inc.
|Honolulu, HI
|
Industry:
Medical Lab
Officers: Sheryl Mabuni
|
Diagnostic Laboratory Services Inc
|Honolulu, HI
|
Industry:
Medical Laboratories
Officers: Sheryl Mabuni
|
Diagnostic Laboratory Services, Inc.
|Honolulu, HI
|
Industry:
Medical Lab
Officers: Norma Carbon , Gladys Kasai and 2 others Lynnette Hew , Alvin Leong
|
Diagnostic Laboratory Service
|Honolulu, HI
|
Industry:
Services-Misc
Officers: Mary Badugo