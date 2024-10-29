Join our community and stay up-to-date on the latest news, tips and trends. By signing up for our newsletter, you'll receive exclusive content and special offers. Don't miss out - subscribe today!
DialysisMedical.com is an ideal domain name for healthcare providers, clinics, and organizations specializing in dialysis treatments. Its clear and concise label accurately represents your business, making it easy for your audience to find and remember.
With a domain like DialysisMedical.com, you can build a comprehensive website, offering valuable resources, appointment scheduling, and telehealth services to your patients. Additionally, it may attract businesses in related industries, such as nephrology, kidney research, or medical equipment manufacturing.
By owning DialysisMedical.com, you can boost your online visibility and reach a larger audience. Search engines favor domain names that closely match user queries, making it more likely for your website to appear in search results. This increased exposure can help attract new customers and strengthen relationships with existing ones.
DialysisMedical.com can also contribute to building a strong brand identity. A clear, descriptive domain name establishes credibility and trust, making it easier for potential customers to trust your business and make a purchase. Additionally, it can help you stand out from competitors with less memorable or less descriptive domain names.
Buy DialysisMedical.com Now!
At DomainMarket.com our goal is to make the domain process as painless and transparent as possible for you. Once your funds settle and we have verified the transaction (typically between 3 to 7 business days), we will be contacting you via email with the transfer instructions to take control of DialysisMedical.com.
To acquire the domain, you incur a one-time expense. Subsequently, upon the domain’s transfer to your ownership, you must annually renew it through your domain registrar. These renewal charges varies depending to your registrar and remitted directly to the registrar.
We accept various payment methods, including major credit cards, PayPal, and wire transfers. Our payment processing system ensures a secure and hassle-free transaction experience.
|Name
|Location
|Details
|
Saints Medical Center Dialysis
|Lowell, MA
|
Industry:
Medical Doctor's Office
|
Dialysis/Medical Transcription
|Atlanta, GA
|
Industry:
Health/Allied Services
Officers: Glenda Jackson
|
Dialysis Stat Medical Group
|Simi Valley, CA
|
Industry:
Kidney Dialysis Centers
Officers: Ushakant Thakkar
|
Dialysis Medical Group
(562) 426-8881
|Los Alamitos, CA
|
Industry:
Dialysis Center
Officers: Maher A A Azer , Schainuck Lewis and 1 other Ronald A. Fishman
|
Gz Medical Dialysis Corporation
|Los Angeles, CA
|
Filed:
Articles of Incorporation
Officers: Carlos Gonzalez
|
Dialysis Medical, Inc.
|Hialeah, FL
|
Filed:
Domestic for Profit Corporation
Officers: Bart Pelstring , Thomas K. Langbein and 2 others Daniel R. Ouzts , Lawrence E. Jaffe
|
Southland Medical Dialysis, Inc.
|Los Angeles, CA
|
Filed:
Articles of Incorporation
Industry: Health/Allied Services
Officers: Marc Luzuriaga
|
Dialysis Medical Supplies, Inc.
|
Filed:
Domestic For-Profit Corporation
|
Dialysis Medical Management, Inc.
|Corona, NY
|
Industry:
Management Services
|
Fresenius Medical Dialysis
(503) 674-4955
|Gresham, OR
|
Industry:
Kidney Dialysis Centers
Officers: John Miller , Laura Lindsey