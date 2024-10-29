Join our community and stay up-to-date on the latest news, tips and trends. By signing up for our newsletter, you'll receive exclusive content and special offers. Don't miss out - subscribe today!
DiamondLaundry.com is more than just a domain; it's an investment in your brand's reputation. Its unique combination of 'diamond' and 'laundry' conveys quality, durability, and trust. Use this domain to create a professional website that attracts and retains customers.
In industries such as dry cleaning, commercial laundry services, or high-end residential laundry, DiamondLaundry.com will set your business apart from competitors with unmemorable URLs. Establish an online presence that instills confidence in your customers.
DiamondLaundry.com can significantly impact organic traffic and search engine rankings. Its unique combination of keywords is more likely to be searched by potential customers, driving more qualified leads to your site.
Having a premium domain name can contribute to establishing a strong brand identity and fostering customer trust. Customers associate trust with professional websites, which can lead to repeat business and positive word-of-mouth.
At DomainMarket.com our goal is to make the domain process as painless and transparent as possible for you. Once your funds settle and we have verified the transaction (typically between 3 to 7 business days), we will be contacting you via email with the transfer instructions to take control of DiamondLaundry.com.
To acquire the domain, you incur a one-time expense. Subsequently, upon the domain’s transfer to your ownership, you must annually renew it through your domain registrar. These renewal charges varies depending to your registrar and remitted directly to the registrar.
We accept various payment methods, including major credit cards, PayPal, and wire transfers. Our payment processing system ensures a secure and hassle-free transaction experience.
|Name
|Location
|Details
|
Diamond Laundry
|Brooklyn, NY
|
Industry:
Coin-Operated Laundry
Officers: Ned Fargo
|
Diamond Laundry
(201) 864-1666
|Union City, NJ
|
Industry:
Coin-Operated Laundry
Officers: Gilberto Garcia , Apolonia Garcia
|
Diamond Garment Laundry, Inc.
|Los Angeles, CA
|
Filed:
Articles of Incorporation
Officers: Dean Foreman
|
Diamond Cleaners & Laundry, Inc.
|Clearwater, FL
|
Filed:
Domestic for Profit Corporation
Officers: Jeong O. Ho
|
Diamond Realm Laundry
|Park Ridge, IL
|
Industry:
Coin-Operated Laundry
Officers: Brian McChristian
|
Diamond Bright Laundry, Inc.
|Pompano Beach, FL
|
Filed:
Domestic for Profit Corporation
Officers: Marc Dedecker
|
Diamond Laundry & Cleaners Inc
(408) 295-3223
|San Jose, CA
|
Industry:
Power Laundry Drycleaning Plant
Officers: Mary Hulbert , Gary Burton
|
Diamond Laundry and Cleaners
|Chesterfield, MI
|
Industry:
Repair Services
Officers: Hui Kim
|
Diamond S Laundry
|Tucson, AZ
|
Industry:
Coin-Operated Laundry
|
Diamond Laundry Service
(402) 733-0123
|Omaha, NE
|
Industry:
Industrial Launderer Home Health Care Services
Officers: Bernie McCoy , Jaye McCoy