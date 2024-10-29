Ask About Special November Deals!
(888) 694-6735 Email
Domain Market Logo
Domain For Sale

DirectCatering.com

$19,888 USD

#1 In Premium Domains

  • 205,961 Of The World's Best .Com Domains
  • Available For Immediate Purchase
  • Safe & Secure Transactions
  • 100% Satisfaction Guaranteed
  • See our Testimonials
DirectCatering.com: A concise and memorable domain for businesses in the catering industry, offering quick access to services and building trust with potential customers.

What Are The Advantages Of A Super Premium .Com Domain?

  • Increased Traffic

    Increased Traffic

  • Search Engine Ranking

    Search Engine Ranking

  • Brand Recognition

    Brand Recognition

  • Immediate Presence

    Immediate Presence

  • Higher Profits

    Higher Profits

  • Great Investment

    Great Investment

Get the latest from DomainMarket.com

Join our community and stay up-to-date on the latest news, tips and trends. By signing up for our newsletter, you'll receive exclusive content and special offers. Don't miss out - subscribe today!

Our team has sold and transferred over 75,000 super premium .com domain name brands to the world's top corporations and smartest marketing executives.

  • 205,961

    Available Domains

  • 75,000+

    Sold and Transferred

    • About DirectCatering.com

    DirectCatering.com is a powerful domain name for businesses involved in providing catering services. With 'direct' signaling swiftness and efficiency, and 'catering' clearly conveying the industry, this domain name stands out for its simplicity and relevance.

    Using DirectCatering.com as your online presence can help you reach a wider audience and attract customers looking for catering services specifically. It is ideal for businesses in food service industries such as corporate catering, event catering, and even meal delivery services.

    Why DirectCatering.com?

    Owning DirectCatering.com can boost your business by making it easier for potential customers to find you online. A domain name that accurately represents what you do will help establish credibility and trust with your audience.

    The domain can also aid in search engine optimization (SEO) efforts, as it is more likely to rank higher in search results related to catering services.

    Marketability of DirectCatering.com

    DirectCatering.com can be an effective marketing tool for your business by making it simple and easy for customers to remember and find you online.

    The domain name is versatile enough to help you stand out from competitors in both digital and non-digital media, such as print ads, business cards, or social media handles. It can also contribute to building a strong brand identity.

    Marketability of

    Buy DirectCatering.com Now!

    How can I acquire ownership of the domain?

    At DomainMarket.com our goal is to make the domain process as painless and transparent as possible for you. Once your funds settle and we have verified the transaction (typically between 3 to 7 business days), we will be contacting you via email with the transfer instructions to take control of DirectCatering.com.

    Will there be any recurring costs after I acquire the domain?

    To acquire the domain, you incur a one-time expense. Subsequently, upon the domain’s transfer to your ownership, you must annually renew it through your domain registrar. These renewal charges varies depending to your registrar and remitted directly to the registrar.

    What payment methods do you accept?

    We accept various payment methods, including major credit cards, PayPal, and wire transfers. Our payment processing system ensures a secure and hassle-free transaction experience.

    Product Service Directory

    Name Location Details
    Direct Catering
    		Houston, TX Industry: Eating Place
    Officers: Mary Collins
    Frostop Catering & Frostop Direct
    		Columbus, OH Industry: Business Services at Non-Commercial Site
    Direct Connect Catering
    		El Cajon, CA Filed: Articles of Incorporation
    Fresh Direct Catering
    		El Paso, TX Industry: Eating Place
    Direct Catering, Inc.
    		Miami, FL Filed: Domestic for Profit Corporation
    Officers: Hugens Santilus , Rachel McAwley
    New Directions Catering, Inc.
    		Sunrise, FL Filed: Domestic for Profit Corporation
    Officers: Robert D'Aiuto , Leonard Montanarello
    Direct Enterprise Catering, Inc.
    		Balboa Island, CA Filed: Articles of Incorporation
    Officers: James Delgiudice
    Catering by Epic New Directions
    (509) 248-8136     		Yakima, WA Industry: Eating Place
    Officers: Lisa Ellison
    Full of Flavor Direct Dining Services and Catering
    		Buffalo, NY Industry: Services-Misc
    Officers: Stephen M. Forman