Join our community and stay up-to-date on the latest news, tips and trends. By signing up for our newsletter, you'll receive exclusive content and special offers. Don't miss out - subscribe today!
DirectCatering.com is a powerful domain name for businesses involved in providing catering services. With 'direct' signaling swiftness and efficiency, and 'catering' clearly conveying the industry, this domain name stands out for its simplicity and relevance.
Using DirectCatering.com as your online presence can help you reach a wider audience and attract customers looking for catering services specifically. It is ideal for businesses in food service industries such as corporate catering, event catering, and even meal delivery services.
Owning DirectCatering.com can boost your business by making it easier for potential customers to find you online. A domain name that accurately represents what you do will help establish credibility and trust with your audience.
The domain can also aid in search engine optimization (SEO) efforts, as it is more likely to rank higher in search results related to catering services.
Buy DirectCatering.com Now!
At DomainMarket.com our goal is to make the domain process as painless and transparent as possible for you. Once your funds settle and we have verified the transaction (typically between 3 to 7 business days), we will be contacting you via email with the transfer instructions to take control of DirectCatering.com.
To acquire the domain, you incur a one-time expense. Subsequently, upon the domain’s transfer to your ownership, you must annually renew it through your domain registrar. These renewal charges varies depending to your registrar and remitted directly to the registrar.
We accept various payment methods, including major credit cards, PayPal, and wire transfers. Our payment processing system ensures a secure and hassle-free transaction experience.
|Name
|Location
|Details
|
Direct Catering
|Houston, TX
|
Industry:
Eating Place
Officers: Mary Collins
|
Frostop Catering & Frostop Direct
|Columbus, OH
|
Industry:
Business Services at Non-Commercial Site
|
Direct Connect Catering
|El Cajon, CA
|
Filed:
Articles of Incorporation
|
Fresh Direct Catering
|El Paso, TX
|
Industry:
Eating Place
|
Direct Catering, Inc.
|Miami, FL
|
Filed:
Domestic for Profit Corporation
Officers: Hugens Santilus , Rachel McAwley
|
New Directions Catering, Inc.
|Sunrise, FL
|
Filed:
Domestic for Profit Corporation
Officers: Robert D'Aiuto , Leonard Montanarello
|
Direct Enterprise Catering, Inc.
|Balboa Island, CA
|
Filed:
Articles of Incorporation
Officers: James Delgiudice
|
Catering by Epic New Directions
(509) 248-8136
|Yakima, WA
|
Industry:
Eating Place
Officers: Lisa Ellison
|
Full of Flavor Direct Dining Services and Catering
|Buffalo, NY
|
Industry:
Services-Misc
Officers: Stephen M. Forman