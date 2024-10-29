EarlyLearningCoalition.com

Join our community and stay up-to-date on the latest news, tips and trends. By signing up for our newsletter, you'll receive exclusive content and special offers. Don't miss out - subscribe today!
|Name
|Location
|Details
|
Early Learning Coalition Flage
|Daytona Beach, FL
|
Industry:
Child Day Care Services
|
Early Learning Coalition
|Saint Petersburg, FL
|
Industry:
Nonclassifiable Establishments
|
Early Learning Coalition
|West Palm Beach, FL
|
Industry:
Child Day Care Services
|
The Early Learn Ing Coalit
|Longwood, FL
|
Industry:
Nonclassifiable Establishments
|
Association of Early Learning Coalitions
|Tallahassee, FL
|
Industry:
Membership Organization
|
Early Learning Coalition of Santa Rosa County
(850) 983-5313
|Milton, FL
|
Industry:
Child Day Care Services
Officers: Virginia White , Betty Arnold and 1 other Virginia Cauthen
|
Early Learning Coalition of Florida's Heartland, Inc.
(941) 255-1650
|Port Charlotte, FL
|
Filed:
Domestic Non Profit Corporation
Industry: Day Care Services
Officers: Anne Bouhebent , Bill Weller and 4 others Ron Mills , Charlotte Heston , Ashley S. Coone , Deb Dekeulenaere
|
Early Learning Coalition of Northwest Florida, Inc
|Blountstown, FL
|
Industry:
Child Day Care Services
Officers: Lyn Eldridge , David Warriner and 8 others Mark Johnson , Richard Williams , Linda Hood , Sharon Gaskin , Jill Nance , Ken Whittaker , David Melvin , Suzan Gage
|
Early Learning Coalition of Polk County
|Lakeland, FL
|
Industry:
Child Day Care Services
|
Early Learning Coalition of North Florida, Inc.
|Palatka, FL
|
Filed:
Domestic Non Profit Corporation
Officers: Dawn Bell , Nancy Pearson and 5 others Jared Dollar , Samuel P. Garrison , Ronald Coleman , John Birney , Jimenez Francisco