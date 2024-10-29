EarthScienceFoundation.com

Join our community and stay up-to-date on the latest news, tips and trends. By signing up for our newsletter, you'll receive exclusive content and special offers. Don't miss out - subscribe today!
|Name
|Location
|Details
|
Earth Sciences Foundation, Inc.
|
Filed:
Articles of Incorporation
|
Earth Environment Science Academy Foundation
|Los Angeles, CA
|
Filed:
Articles of Incorporation
Officers: Akio Hara
|
International Earth Science Youth Foundation
|Sacramento, CA
|
Filed:
Articles of Incorporation
Officers: Brandon Esposito-Nash
|
International Earth Sciences Research Foundation, Ltd.
|Lompoc, CA
|
Filed:
Articles of Incorporation
|
Ravi Up Earth Science Foundation, Inc.
|Tucson, AZ
|
Industry:
Civic/Social Association
Officers: Mary D. Filippo
|
Foundation for Earth Science Information Partners
|Raleigh, NC
|
Industry:
Nonprofit Trust Management
Officers: Richard Wertz , Carol Meyer and 3 others Chris Lenhardt , Barol Meyer , Charles Hysell
|
Cecil H. and Ida M. Green Foundation for Earth Sciences
|La Jolla, CA
|
Filed:
Articles of Incorporation
Officers: William E. Nelson , Edward Frieman