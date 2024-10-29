Join our community and stay up-to-date on the latest news, tips and trends. By signing up for our newsletter, you'll receive exclusive content and special offers. Don't miss out - subscribe today!
EastBayFood.com offers a clear and concise representation of your business, immediately communicating your connection to the East Bay region. It's an ideal choice for food businesses looking to establish a local online presence or expand their reach in this vibrant community.
EastBayFood.com can be utilized by various industries such as restaurants, food trucks, catering services, grocery stores, and more. By owning this domain name, you'll not only make it easier for potential customers to find and remember your online presence but also position yourself as a trusted authority in the local food scene.
EastBayFood.com can help your business grow by increasing organic traffic through search engine optimization (SEO). The domain name includes targeted keywords that are relevant to your industry and location, making it more likely for customers searching for food-related services in the East Bay area to discover your online presence.
A domain like EastBayFood.com can significantly contribute to branding and customer trust. By having a domain name that clearly represents your business and its connection to the East Bay community, you'll be able to build a strong online identity that resonates with potential customers and helps establish loyalty.
|Name
|Location
|Details
|
East Bay Food Mart
(401) 438-3317
|East Providence, RI
|
Industry:
Ret Groceries
Officers: Khalid Khan
|
East Bay Food Service
|Albany, CA
|
Industry:
Ret Groceries
Officers: Parmod K. Narula , K. Narula Parmod
|
East Bay Foods, Inc.
|Walnut Creek, CA
|
Filed:
Articles of Incorporation
Officers: Richard G. Whitehurst
|
East Bay Foods, Inc.
|Oakland, CA
|
Filed:
Articles of Incorporation
Industry: Eating Place
Officers: Ali Kerachi , Shanise Mumphery and 2 others Calvin Brown , Jimmy Howard
|
East Bay Gas & Food
|Oakland, CA
|
Industry:
Ret Groceries
|
East Bay Food Safety, LLC
|Alameda, CA
|
Filed:
Domestic
Industry: Food Safety Certifications
Officers: Alfred R. Gargantilla
|
East Bay Food Service, Inc.
|Gibsonton, FL
|
Filed:
Domestic for Profit Corporation
Officers: John H. Sweat , Larry Sweat and 1 other Sumner Fay
|
East Bay Food Pantry, Inc.
|Bristol, RI
|
Industry:
Individual/Family Services
Officers: Anita Randall
|
East Bay Food & Beverage Corp.
|Largo, FL
|
Filed:
Domestic for Profit Corporation
Industry: Ret Groceries Whol Groceries
Officers: Taijul Islam , Nazmul Hassan
|
East Bay Food Service, LLC
|Albany, CA
|
Filed:
Domestic
Industry: Restaurant Management
Officers: P. K. Narula , CA1RESTAURANT Management