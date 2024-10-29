EastCanaan.com

Join our community and stay up-to-date on the latest news, tips and trends. By signing up for our newsletter, you'll receive exclusive content and special offers. Don't miss out - subscribe today!
|Name
|Location
|Details
|
East Canaan Package Store
(860) 824-7226
|East Canaan, CT
|
Industry:
Ret Alcoholic Beverages
Officers: Rebecca Hewins , Deborah Hewins
|
Nathan Canaan
(401) 435-9222
|East Providence, RI
|Treasurer at William J Canaan Inc
|
Canaan Nails
|East Setauket, NY
|
Industry:
Beauty Shop
Officers: Ok H. Kim , Julie Canaan and 1 other Hee Kim Ok
|
Canaan Robinson
|East Orange, NJ
|Member at Wirc Group LLC
|
Julie Canaan
|East Setauket, NY
|Owner at Canaan Nails
|
Canaan Custom Machine
(860) 824-0674
|East Canaan, CT
|
Industry:
Mfg Industrial Machinery
Officers: David Woodruff , Earl Cogswell
|
Canaan Property Solutions, LLC
|East Liverpool, OH
|
Industry:
Nonresidential Building Operator
Officers: Jeffrey Long
|
The Canaan Foundation
|East Hampton, CT
|
Industry:
Civic/Social Association
|
North Canaan Congregational Church
|East Canaan, CT
|
Industry:
Religious Organization
Officers: Barbara Schenk
|
Canaan Developers, LLC
|East Berlin, CT
|
Industry:
Nonclassifiable Establishments