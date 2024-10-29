EastCoastAutoBody.com

Join our community and stay up-to-date on the latest news, tips and trends. By signing up for our newsletter, you'll receive exclusive content and special offers. Don't miss out - subscribe today!
|Name
|Location
|Details
|
East Coast Auto Body
|Salisbury, MD
|
Industry:
Auto Body Repair/Painting
Officers: Eddie Carey
|
East Coast Auto Body
|Wilton Manors, FL
|
Industry:
Auto Body Repair/Painting
Officers: David Kuzikyan
|
East Coast Auto Body
|Stamford, CT
|
Industry:
General Auto Repair
Officers: Jimmy Nestor
|
East Coast Auto Body
|Poughkeepsie, NY
|
Industry:
Auto Body Repair/Painting
Officers: Victor Weber
|
East Coast Auto Body
(207) 989-1721
|Brewer, ME
|
Industry:
Auto Body Repair/Painting
Officers: Larry Bowden
|
East Coast Auto Body Inc
(914) 633-9494
|Larchmont, NY
|
Industry:
Auto Body Repair
Officers: Saldona Angilletta , Joseph Angilletta
|
East Coast Auto Body Inc
(516) 746-6730
|Mineola, NY
|
Industry:
Auto Body Repair/Painting
Officers: Lou Bellini
|
East Coast Fenelon Auto Body
(617) 436-2145
|Dorchester, MA
|
Industry:
Whol Auto Parts/Supplies
Officers: Moses Acloque , Arnold Fenelon and 2 others Fena Fenelon , Augusta Fenelon
|
East Coast Auto Body, Inc.
|Wilton Manors, FL
|
Filed:
Domestic for Profit Corporation
Officers: Sonia Avakian
|
East Coast Auto Body Inc
|Boca Raton, FL
|
Industry:
Auto Body Repair/Painting
Officers: Angela Panosyan