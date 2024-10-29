EastOfTheMississippi.com

Join our community and stay up-to-date on the latest news, tips and trends. By signing up for our newsletter, you'll receive exclusive content and special offers. Don't miss out - subscribe today!
|Name
|Location
|Details
|
Muscogee "Creek" Nation East of The Mississippi,
|Delray Beach, FL
|
Filed:
Domestic Non Profit Corporation
Officers: Harvey L. Gibson , Catherine R. Koch and 1 other Sherry L. Jung
|
Creek Indian Confederacy East of The Mississippi
|Crawfordville, FL
|
Filed:
Domestic Non Profit Corporation
Officers: Roscoe Grant , Mildred E. Grant and 2 others Theo E. Thompson , Virginia L. Grant
|
East of The Mississippi Diner LLC
|Birmingham, AL
|
Industry:
Eating Place
Officers: Walter Thomas
|
The Muskogee Creek Indian Nation East of The Mississippi, Inc.
|Perry, FL
|
Filed:
Domestic Non Profit Corporation
Officers: Victor Hanson , Heather Jensen and 6 others Jeff Jenson , Tara Murphy , Betty Hanson , Michelle Hanson , Sam Blue , Tara Hanson
|
The Creek Indians East of The Mississippi In Nor
|Pensacola, FL
|
Filed:
Domestic Non Profit Corporation
Officers: Leroy Morris , Harold Garrett and 4 others Mazie Rossell , L. B. Mimms , Perloca Linton , Bertha Garrett
|
The Lower Muskogee Creek Tribe East of The Mississippi Inc
(229) 762-3165
|Whigham, GA
|
Industry:
Community Development Group
Officers: Marian M. Cormick , Marian B. Johnson and 2 others Christina P. Venable , Miriam McCormick
|
The Muskogee Creek Indian Tribe-East of The Mississippi of Taylor County, Inc.
|Keystone Heights, FL
|
Filed:
Domestic Non Profit Corporation
Officers: Jerry Lang , Mia L. Rosario and 4 others Cheryle G. Daub , Johns Albert , Charles Swain , Louis A. Parker