Ask About Special November Deals!
(888) 694-6735 Email
Domain Market Logo
Domain For Sale

EasternCarpet.com

$39,888 USD

Your price with special offer:

$31,910 USD

Take Advantage Of Our Special Limited Time Offer!

BUY NOW AND GET

20%

OFF

We are #1 in Premium Domains

205,961 Of The World's Best .Com Domains
Available For Immediate Purchase
Safe & Secure Transactions
100% Satisfaction Guaranteed
View our Testimonials
Welcome to EasternCarpet.com, your go-to online destination for authentic and exquisite carpets from the East. Own this domain name and establish a strong online presence in the carpet industry.

What Are The Advantages Of A Super Premium .Com Domain?

  • Increased Traffic

    Increased Traffic

  • Search Engine Ranking

    Search Engine Ranking

  • Brand Recognition

    Brand Recognition

  • Immediate Presence

    Immediate Presence

  • Higher Profits

    Higher Profits

  • Great Investment

    Great Investment

Get the latest from DomainMarket.com

Join our community and stay up-to-date on the latest news, tips and trends. By signing up for our newsletter, you'll receive exclusive content and special offers. Don't miss out - subscribe today!

Our team has sold and transferred over 75,000 super premium .com domain name brands to the world's top corporations and smartest marketing executives.

  • 205,961

    Available Domains

  • 75,000+

    Sold and Transferred

    • About EasternCarpet.com

    EasternCarpet.com is a concise, memorable, and easy-to-remember domain name that speaks directly to the product and target audience. This domain name has a clear meaning, which instantly communicates the focus of your business: Eastern carpets. The .com top-level domain signifies professionalism and credibility.

    With EasternCarpet.com, you can create an e-commerce store for selling carpets, offer carpet repair services, or even provide installation and design consultation services. This domain name caters to a broad range of industries such as home decor, interior design, and oriental rugs.

    Why EasternCarpet.com?

    EasternCarpet.com can significantly improve your search engine rankings due to its relevance to the target industry and audience. It will help potential customers easily find you when they search for keywords related to 'eastern carpets' or 'oriental rugs'. Having a domain that directly relates to your business can help in building a strong brand identity.

    Your customers trust you more when you have a professional website with a memorable and easy-to-understand domain name. EasternCarpet.com provides exactly that, giving you an edge over competitors who may not have a clearly defined online presence.

    Marketability of EasternCarpet.com

    With EasternCarpet.com, you can create targeted digital marketing campaigns for potential customers interested in eastern carpets or oriental rugs. The domain name is also useful when advertising through non-digital media such as print ads or TV commercials. Prospective clients who see your ad and remember the catchy domain name are more likely to visit your website.

    EasternCarpet.com can help you attract and engage with new potential customers by providing an online store where they can easily browse and purchase your products. The domain name's clear meaning also makes it easier for customers to remember and recommend your business to others, increasing the chances of converting them into sales.

    Marketability of

    Buy EasternCarpet.com Now!

    How can I acquire ownership of the domain?

    At DomainMarket.com our goal is to make the domain process as painless and transparent as possible for you. Once your funds settle and we have verified the transaction (typically between 3 to 7 business days), we will be contacting you via email with the transfer instructions to take control of EasternCarpet.com.

    Will there be any recurring costs after I acquire the domain?

    To acquire the domain, you incur a one-time expense. Subsequently, upon the domain’s transfer to your ownership, you must annually renew it through your domain registrar. These renewal charges varies depending to your registrar and remitted directly to the registrar.

    What payment methods do you accept?

    We accept various payment methods, including major credit cards, PayPal, and wire transfers. Our payment processing system ensures a secure and hassle-free transaction experience.

    Product Service Directory

    Name Location Details
    Eastern Carpet
    		Yaphank, NY Industry: Whol Homefurnishings
    Officers: Peter Adams
    Eastern Carpet & Upholstery Cl
    		Portland, ME Industry: Floor Laying Contractor
    Officers: B. Emmons
    Eastern Carpet & Furniture Inc.
    		Astoria, NY Industry: Ret Furniture
    Eastern Carpet Inc
    (631) 399-2222     		Shirley, NY Industry: Ret Floor Covering Single-Family House Construction Floor Laying Contractor
    Officers: Sandra Adams , Peter Adams
    Eastern Kayam Carpets Limited
    		Beverly Hills, CA Filed: Statement & Designation By Foreign Corporation
    Eastern Carpet Care
    		Tampa, FL Industry: Homefurnishings
    Officers: Benson W. Gates
    Eastern Carpet House, Inc.
    		Houston, TX Filed: Domestic For-Profit Corporation
    Officers: M. Z. Tipu
    Eastern Carpet, Inc.
    		Lauderdale Lakes, FL Filed: Domestic for Profit Corporation
    Officers: Charissa Pitman
    Eastern Carpet Cleaning, Inc.
    		Saint Petersburg, FL Filed: Domestic for Profit Corporation
    Officers: Manouchehr Samanipour , Sherry G. Samanipour
    Miju Eastern Carpet, Inc.
    		East Elmhurst, NY Industry: Whol Homefurnishings