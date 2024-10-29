EasternCatholicChurch.com

Join our community and stay up-to-date on the latest news, tips and trends. By signing up for our newsletter, you'll receive exclusive content and special offers. Don't miss out - subscribe today!
|Name
|Location
|Details
|
Eastern Orthodox Catholic Church
|Canfield, OH
|
Industry:
Religious Organization
Officers: Arthur Klein
|
Catholic Apostolic Church (Eastern Rite)
|National City, CA
|
Filed:
Articles of Incorporation
Officers: Mark S. Harmon
|
Holy Ascension Eastern Catholic Church
|Plymouth, MI
|
Industry:
Church
Officers: Wayne Ruchky
|
American Eastern Orthodox Catholic Church
(989) 465-7729
|Coleman, MI
|
Industry:
Religious Organization
Officers: Linda Cox , Mary Kateri and 1 other Martin Deporres
|
Saint Peter Eastern Catholic Church
|Ukiah, CA
|
Industry:
Religious Organization
Officers: David E. Anderson
|
Eastern Orthodox Catholic Church In America, Inc
|Sanford, FL
|
Filed:
Domestic Non Profit Corporation
Officers: Teresa H. Markle , Dismas Markle and 1 other Rachael Sterner
|
The American Eastern Orthodox Catholic Church, Incorporated
|Palomar Mountain, CA
|
Filed:
Articles of Incorporation
Officers: R. Michael Cullinan
|
St Jude Middle Eastern Catholic Church, Inc
|Miami Lakes, FL
|
Filed:
Domestic Non Profit Corporation
Officers: Michael Faas , Fares Chamoun
|
Eastern Diocese of The Polish National Catholic Church
(603) 669-9278
|Manchester, NH
|
Industry:
Religious Organization
Officers: Rt J Thomas Gnat
|
Eastern Diocese of The Polish National Catholic Church
(781) 444-7880
|Needham, MA
|
Industry:
Religious Organization
Officers: Jean Magner