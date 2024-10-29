EasternHancock.com

Stand out from the crowd, build brand authority, and instill trust with your customers. A unique web address enhances your online presence, improves search engine visibility, and reinforces professionalism. Invest in your brand's future today with a personalized domain that reflects your identity and values.
|Name
|Location
|Details
|
Eastern Hancock Csd
|Charlottesville, IN
|
Industry:
Elementary/Secondary School
Officers: Kim Payne , Randy Harris and 1 other Debbie Spangler
|
Eastern Maine Rentals
|Hancock, ME
|
Industry:
Equipment Rental/Leasing
|
Eastern Sea Worm Co
(207) 422-6822
|Hancock, ME
|
Industry:
Whol Nondurable Goods Ret Misc Merchandise Whol Sporting/Recreational Goods
Officers: Stetson H. Everett
|
Eastern Maine Mussel Inc
|Hancock, ME
|
Industry:
Shellfish Fishing
Officers: Pete Daley , James West and 1 other Tim Manning
|
Eastern Surveying Co Inc
|Hancock, ME
|
Industry:
Surveying Services
Officers: Louis Pare
|
Eastern Maine Lobster Company Inc
(207) 422-8205
|Hancock, ME
|
Industry:
Wholesales Lobster
Officers: Peter Roy , Duane Daley
|
Eastern Resorts Company, LLC
(413) 738-8608
|Hancock, MA
|
Industry:
Real Estate Agent/Manager
Officers: Scott Hinkle
|
Community School Corporation of Eastern Hancock County
(317) 936-5444
|Charlottesville, IN
|
Industry:
Elementary/Secondary School
Officers: Steve Barntine , Pam Matthews and 1 other David Pfaff
|
Community School Corporation of Eastern Hancock County
(317) 326-2269
|Charlottesville, IN
|
Industry:
Elementary School
Officers: Dorene Kenneworthy , Kim Payne
|
Eastern Hancock Co Ed Co-Op
|Ellsworth, ME
|
Industry:
School/Educational Services
Officers: Bob Maddocks , Lynn Maddocks