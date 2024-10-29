Your price with special offer:
EasternSpa.com is a unique and memorable domain name that immediately conveys the sense of an authentic Eastern-inspired spa or wellness brand. With growing consumer interest in holistic health practices, owning this domain name puts you ahead of competitors and positions your business as an industry leader.
This domain is versatile and can be used for various businesses within the wellness industry such as acupuncture clinics, yoga studios, traditional Chinese medicine practitioners, or even e-commerce stores selling Eastern spa products. It's a perfect fit for those looking to create a strong brand identity.
EasternSpa.com can significantly impact organic traffic by attracting potential customers who are actively searching for Eastern-inspired wellness services. With its memorable and descriptive nature, this domain name is more likely to be discovered in search engine queries.
EasternSpa.com also plays a crucial role in establishing a strong brand identity and fostering customer trust and loyalty. By owning a domain name that aligns with your business niche, you'll create a professional online presence and establish credibility within the industry.
Buy EasternSpa.com Now!
At DomainMarket.com our goal is to make the domain process as painless and transparent as possible for you. Once your funds settle and we have verified the transaction (typically between 3 to 7 business days), we will be contacting you via email with the transfer instructions to take control of EasternSpa.com.
To acquire the domain, you incur a one-time expense. Subsequently, upon the domain’s transfer to your ownership, you must annually renew it through your domain registrar. These renewal charges varies depending to your registrar and remitted directly to the registrar.
We accept various payment methods, including major credit cards, PayPal, and wire transfers. Our payment processing system ensures a secure and hassle-free transaction experience.
|Name
|Location
|Details
|
Eastern Spa
|Chandler, AZ
|
Industry:
Physical Fitness Facility
|
Eastern Spa
|Palm Beach Gardens, FL
|
Industry:
Physical Fitness Facilities
|
Eastern Spa
|Tampa, FL
|
Industry:
Physical Fitness Facility
Officers: Douglas Bohling
|
Eastern Spa
|Las Vegas, NV
|
Industry:
Health Practitioner's Office
Officers: Ronglin Fu
|
Eastern Spa
|Oldsmar, FL
|
Industry:
Physical Fitness Facility
Officers: Nan Fang
|
Eastern Spa Inc
(978) 745-7390
|Salem, MA
|
Industry:
Health Spa
Officers: Mark E. Harrington , Pat A. Harrington
|
Eastern Breeze Nail & Spa
|Woodbury, NY
|
Industry:
Physical Fitness Facility
|
Eastern Foot Spa
|Lakewood, WA
|
Industry:
Physical Fitness Facility
Officers: Xian Wei
|
Eastern Spa Center Inc
|Bayside, NY
|
Industry:
Physical Fitness Facility
|
Eastern Spa LLC
|Orlando, FL
|
Filed:
Florida Limited Liability
Officers: Lifang Jie , Jairo M. Pineda and 3 others Briam M. Casallas , Karla M. Casallas , Miki Chou