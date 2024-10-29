EastlandBaptistChurch.com

Join our community and stay up-to-date on the latest news, tips and trends. By signing up for our newsletter, you'll receive exclusive content and special offers. Don't miss out - subscribe today!
|Name
|Location
|Details
|
Eastland Street Baptist Church
|Fort Worth, TX
|
Filed:
Domestic Nonprofit Corporation
Officers: Minnie McCloud , Robert L. Selmon and 4 others Thomas A. Greer , Ray Niley , Charlesetta Silmon , Prescilla Greer
|
Eastland Hills Baptist Church
(405) 732-1657
|Choctaw, OK
|
Industry:
Baptist Church
Officers: Kenny Lindson
|
Eastland Baptist Church, Inc.
|Orlando, FL
|
Filed:
Domestic Non Profit Corporation
Officers: Kenneth G. Turner , Jason Allums and 3 others Daniel S. Green , Ron W. Newby , Richard E. Hurley
|
Eastland Heights Baptist Church
(615) 384-7725
|Springfield, TN
|
Industry:
Religious Organization
Officers: John Fuqua
|
Eastland St Baptist Church
|Fort Worth, TX
|
Industry:
Religious Organization
Officers: Darrell Davis
|
Eastland Baptist Church
(864) 288-5420
|Greenville, SC
|
Industry:
Religious Organizations
Officers: Stephen Clyborne , Benjamin Littlejohn
|
Eastland Hills Baptist Church
(740) 345-2920
|Newark, OH
|
Industry:
Religious Organization
Officers: George Burden , Ronald W. Hock
|
Eastland Baptist Church
(419) 636-3835
|Bryan, OH
|
Industry:
Religious Organization
Officers: Jeffrey Woolum
|
Eastland Baptist Church
(918) 437-4707
|Tulsa, OK
|
Industry:
Babptist Church
Officers: Dave Hardy , Mike Wiley
|
Eastland Baptist Church of Christ
|
Filed:
Domestic Nonprofit Corporation