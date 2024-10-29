Join our community and stay up-to-date on the latest news, tips and trends. By signing up for our newsletter, you'll receive exclusive content and special offers. Don't miss out - subscribe today!
This domain name carries the prestige and tradition of the Eastminster Presbyterian name. Use it to create a website that connects and engages with your congregation, providing them with information about events, sermons, and resources. Make announcements, accept donations, and facilitate communication.
This domain is ideal for churches, religious organizations, and other related entities. It can also be used by individuals or businesses that want to associate themselves with the values and traditions of the Presbyterian faith.
By owning EastminsterPresbyterian.com, you'll create a more memorable and trustworthy online identity for your organization. This can help establish credibility, build trust with potential members or clients, and strengthen customer loyalty.
this can also improve your search engine rankings, making it easier for people to find your website when they search for terms related to your community or organization. Additionally, having a clear, easy-to-remember domain name can help attract more visitors and convert them into members or customers.
Buy EastminsterPresbyterian.com Now!
At DomainMarket.com our goal is to make the domain process as painless and transparent as possible for you. Once your funds settle and we have verified the transaction (typically between 3 to 7 business days), we will be contacting you via email with the transfer instructions to take control of EastminsterPresbyterian.com.
To acquire the domain, you incur a one-time expense. Subsequently, upon the domain’s transfer to your ownership, you must annually renew it through your domain registrar. These renewal charges varies depending to your registrar and remitted directly to the registrar.
We accept various payment methods, including major credit cards, PayPal, and wire transfers. Our payment processing system ensures a secure and hassle-free transaction experience.
|Name
|Location
|Details
|
Eastminster Presbyterian
(816) 231-3220
|Kansas City, MO
|
Industry:
Religious Organization
Officers: Mark Moon , Paul Ater
|
Eastminster Presbyterian Church
|Richmond, VA
|
Industry:
Religious Organization
Officers: Shady Clark
|
Eastminster Presbyterian Chrch
(859) 254-9447
|Lexington, KY
|
Industry:
Religious Organization
Officers: Steven Pace
|
Eastminster Presbyterian Church Inc
(805) 647-3757
|Ventura, CA
|
Industry:
Religious Organization Child Day Care Services
Officers: Mark Anderson , Robert Farrow and 7 others Alisa Bossoletti , Jeff Porter , Colette Lipscomb , Mary Ann Holley , Phyllis McGrath , Judy Rose , Jean Callahan
|
Eastminster Presbyterian Church, Inc
(803) 256-1654
|Columbia, SC
|
Industry:
Religious Organization Child Day Care Services
Officers: Kevin Cartee , Mele Baize and 7 others Christie S. Gravely , Bob Heppenstall , Walter H. Hickman , Thelma Carter , William H. Todd , Bradley Smith , Fredna Lee
|
Eastminster Presbyterian Church
(717) 755-6222
|York, PA
|
Industry:
Religious Organization
Officers: Charles Holsinger , John Potter and 3 others Katy Mackley , Katy Brungraber , Gretchen Dekker
|
Eastminster Presbyterian Church
(205) 655-3100
|Birmingham, AL
|
Industry:
Religious Organization
Officers: Connie Smith , George Fritsma and 3 others Betty Barnard , Richard Gates , Micah Dowling
|
Eastminster Presbyterian Church
(757) 424-2835
|Virginia Beach, VA
|
Industry:
Presbyterian Church
Officers: David Zavadil , Robin Bonney and 1 other Heather Williams
|
Eastminster Presbyterian Church
(770) 977-2976
|Marietta, GA
|
Industry:
Church
Officers: Bob Bullock , John Buchanan and 6 others George Merry , Jamison Bell , Richard Smith , Mary Root , Terri Khan , Eileen Moreman
|
Eastminster Presbyterian Church, Inc.
|Indialantic, FL
|
Filed:
Domestic Non Profit Corporation
Officers: Kelly L. Dunn , Jack Rowley and 4 others Richard L. Geach , Caley V. Williams , Richard Liston , Edward Trader