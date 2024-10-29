Join our community and stay up-to-date on the latest news, tips and trends. By signing up for our newsletter, you'll receive exclusive content and special offers. Don't miss out - subscribe today!
EastsideBar.com is a unique domain name that clearly conveys the geographic location of your business. It's perfect for bars, restaurants, cafes, or any other type of business looking to target an specific customer base in an urban setting. With this domain, you can create a strong online identity and build a loyal customer base.
The domain name is also short, easy to remember, and has a catchy ring to it. It's versatile enough to be used by various industries such as food, beverage, retail, professional services, and more. By owning this domain, you can secure your online presence and stand out from competitors in your area.
EastsideBar.com can help your business grow by attracting organic traffic. With a clear and descriptive domain name, customers are more likely to find you through search engines when they're looking for businesses in your area. It also establishes trust and credibility with potential customers, as having a professional website address can make a big difference.
Additionally, EastsideBar.com can help you establish a strong brand identity. With a memorable and easy-to-remember domain name, customers are more likely to remember your business and recommend it to others. It also helps build customer loyalty by creating a sense of familiarity and trust.
Buy EastsideBar.com Now!
At DomainMarket.com our goal is to make the domain process as painless and transparent as possible for you. Once your funds settle and we have verified the transaction (typically between 3 to 7 business days), we will be contacting you via email with the transfer instructions to take control of EastsideBar.com.
To acquire the domain, you incur a one-time expense. Subsequently, upon the domain’s transfer to your ownership, you must annually renew it through your domain registrar. These renewal charges varies depending to your registrar and remitted directly to the registrar.
We accept various payment methods, including major credit cards, PayPal, and wire transfers. Our payment processing system ensures a secure and hassle-free transaction experience.
|Name
|Location
|Details
|
Charlie's Eastside Bar & Grill
(785) 842-5839
|Lawrence, KS
|
Industry:
Eating Place
Officers: Jeffe Delcampo , Charlie Delcampo
|
Eastside Bar & Grill
|Cambridge, MA
|
Industry:
Eating Place
Officers: Christopher Kosinski
|
Eastside Bar Grill
|Bellevue, WA
|
Industry:
Drinking Place
|
Eastside Luv Wine Bar
|Los Angeles, CA
|
Industry:
Ret Alcoholic Beverages
Officers: Guillermo Uribe
|
Norton's Eastside Sports Bar
|Clearwater, FL
|
Industry:
Drinking Place
Officers: Donna Coughlin
|
The Pony Bar Upper Eastside
|New York, NY
|
Industry:
Mfg Footwear Cut Stock
|
Eastside Bend, LLC
|Diamond Bar, CA
|
Filed:
Foreign
Officers: or
|
Eastside Mental Health, Inc.
|West Covina, CA
|
Filed:
Articles of Incorporation
Industry: Health/Allied Services
Officers: Margaret T. Lin