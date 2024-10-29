EconomicDevelopmentCenter.com

Join our community and stay up-to-date on the latest news, tips and trends. By signing up for our newsletter, you'll receive exclusive content and special offers. Don't miss out - subscribe today!
|Name
|Location
|Details
|
Community Economic Development Center
|New Bedford, MA
|
Industry:
Child Day Care Services
Officers: Corinne Williams
|
Smith Center Economic Development
|Smith Center, KS
|
Industry:
Business Consulting Services
Officers: Bobbi Miles
|
Economic Development & Resource Center
|Laguna Hills, CA
|
Filed:
Articles of Incorporation
Officers: Michelle Sukhov
|
Legacy Economic Development Center
|Springdale, MD
|
Industry:
Child Care
Officers: Valarie Fortune
|
Economic Development Center, Inc.
|Davis, CA
|
Filed:
Articles of Incorporation
Officers: G. David Singleton
|
Socio Economic Development Center
|Woonsocket, RI
|
Industry:
Individual/Family Services
Officers: Tammy McCrary
|
Economic Development Center Inc.
|Miami, FL
|
Filed:
Domestic Non Profit Corporation
Officers: Osvaldo Marichal , Andres Manso and 1 other Hugo Olazabal
|
Valley Economic Development Center
|Los Angeles, CA
|
Industry:
Individual/Family Services
Officers: Audrey Madrigal
|
Rattray Economic Development Center
(954) 481-9977
|Deerfield Beach, FL
|
Industry:
Child Day Care Services
Officers: Pamela Rattray
|
Valley Economics Development Center
(818) 907-9922
|Van Nuys, CA
|
Industry:
Business Consulting Svcs Mgmt Consulting Svcs Coml Nonphysical Rsrch Tax Return Prep Service
Officers: Sandra Romero , Cynthia Ibarra and 8 others Marlen Bello , Angelica Banuelos , Yadira Loza , Selene Rincon , Silverio Robledo , Peggy Pabustan , Sofia Muradyan , Angela Stanislawski