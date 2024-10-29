EconomicDevelopmentCompany.com

Join our community and stay up-to-date on the latest news, tips and trends. By signing up for our newsletter, you'll receive exclusive content and special offers. Don't miss out - subscribe today!
|Name
|Location
|Details
|
Metroplex Economic Development Company
|
Filed:
Domestic Nonprofit Corporation
|
Marion Economic Development Company
|Marion, IA
|
Industry:
Nonclassifiable Establishments
Officers: Anne Loomis
|
Metro Economic Development Company
|Fort Worth, TX
|
Industry:
Nonclassifiable Establishments
Officers: Virginia Huey-You
|
Tuolumne County Economic Development Company
|Sonora, CA
|
Filed:
Articles of Incorporation
Officers: Jack Rucker
|
Abilene Economic Development Company, Inc.
|Abilene, TX
|
Filed:
Domestic Nonprofit Corporation
Officers: Ruppert Rangel , Susan Elgin and 1 other George Nichols
|
Medical Economic Development Company, Ltd.
|Houston, TX
|
Filed:
Domestic Limited Partnership (LP)
Officers: Ds Myercor, L.L.C.
|
Finance & Economic Development Company, Inc.
|Wilton Manors, FL
|
Filed:
Domestic for Profit Corporation
Officers: Marcia McPhee , Jetta Storr
|
Midland Economic Development Company, Inc.
|Midland, TX
|
Filed:
Domestic Nonprofit Corporation
|
Calaveras County Economic Development Company
|Copperopolis, CA
|
Filed:
Articles of Incorporation
Officers: David Preston Haley
|
Ujamaa Economic Development Company LLC
|Kansas City, MO
|
Industry:
Business Services at Non-Commercial Site