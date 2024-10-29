EconomicEnterprise.com

Join our community and stay up-to-date on the latest news, tips and trends. By signing up for our newsletter, you'll receive exclusive content and special offers. Don't miss out - subscribe today!
|Name
|Location
|Details
|
Northeast Oregon Economic Development District
(541) 426-3598
|Enterprise, OR
|
Industry:
Administration of Economic Programmes
Officers: Jill Dragoo , Adrian Harguess and 6 others Vicki Searles , Jerry Kincaid , Sara Miller , Pam Frolander , Annie Thompson , Bob Savage
|
Prosperity Economics Movement
|Mount Enterprise, TX
|
Filed:
Domestic Nonprofit Corporation
|
Enterprise Coffee Geneva Economic Development Corporation
|Enterprise, AL
|
Industry:
Administrative General Economic Programs
Officers: Jeff Stewart , Mickey Simmons and 1 other Frank Thompson
|
Enterprise Coffee Geneva Economic Development Corporation
(334) 393-4769
|Enterprise, AL
|
Industry:
Employment Agency
Officers: Jeff Stewart , Connie Pate and 2 others Mickey Simmons , Frank Thompson
|
Black Economic Block Enterprise
|Oakland, CA
|
Filed:
Articles of Incorporation
|
Economic Enterprises, Inc.
|Vienna, WV
|
Industry:
Business Services
Officers: Larry Godfrey
|
Economic Development Enterprise, Incorporated
|Arcata, CA
|
Filed:
Articles of Incorporation
Officers: Sheryl Steinruck
|
Applied Creative Economic Enterprises
|
Filed:
Articles of Incorporation
|
Enterprise for Economic Excellence
|San Bernardino, CA
|
Filed:
Articles of Incorporation
Officers: Barbara Alejandre
|
Economic Research Enterprises
(850) 942-5698
|Tallahassee, FL
|
Industry:
Economic & Statistical Consulting
Officers: Julie Harrington