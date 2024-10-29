EconomicSociety.com

Join our community and stay up-to-date on the latest news, tips and trends. By signing up for our newsletter, you'll receive exclusive content and special offers. Don't miss out - subscribe today!
|Name
|Location
|Details
|
Baltimore Economic Society
|Windsor Mill, MD
|
Industry:
Nonclassifiable Establishments
Officers: French Cornett
|
Womens Economic Development Society
|Sugar Land, TX
|
Filed:
Domestic Nonprofit Corporation
Industry: Membership Organization
Officers: Willie D. Brown , Agnes Tolbert and 2 others Delores Strain , Kimberly D. Jones
|
Society for Economic Dynamics
|Minneapolis, MN
|
Industry:
Nonclassifiable Establishments
Officers: Richard Rogerson
|
Society for Economic Education
|Beverly Hills, CA
|
Filed:
Articles of Incorporation
|
Atlantic Economic Society International
(314) 454-0100
|Saint Louis, MO
|
Industry:
Periodicals-Publishing/Printing
Officers: John Virgo , Mary Unnerstall and 1 other Raymond Sinnott
|
Business & Economic Society
(508) 852-3937
|Worcester, MA
|
Industry:
Business Association
Officers: Demetri Kantarelis , Helen Kantarelis
|
History of Economics Society
|Durham, NH
|
Industry:
Civic and Social Associations
Officers: Jerry Evensky , Nicola Giocoli and 2 others Robert Leonard , Philip Mirowski
|
International Atlantic Economic Society
|Atlanta, GA
|
Industry:
Professional Organization
|
Triangle Industrial Economic Society, Incorporated
|
Filed:
Domestic Nonprofit Corporation
|
Society of Economic Assurance, Inc.
|Newport Beach, CA
|
Filed:
Domestic Corporation
Officers: M. Richard Cutler , Brian A. Lebrecht