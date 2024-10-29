EcumenicalCatholicChurch.com

Join our community and stay up-to-date on the latest news, tips and trends. By signing up for our newsletter, you'll receive exclusive content and special offers. Don't miss out - subscribe today!
|Name
|Location
|Details
|
The Ecumenical Catholic Church
|Riverside, CA
|
Filed:
Articles of Incorporation
Officers: David John Kalke , Mark S. Shirilau and 1 other Most Mark S Shirilau
|
Ecumenical Catholic Church
(949) 733-2071
|Irvine, CA
|
Industry:
Religious Organization
Officers: Mark S. Shirilau
|
United Ecumenical Catholic Church
|Austin, TX
|
Industry:
Religious Organization
Officers: Robert Hall
|
Holy Ecumenical Catholic Church
|Inglewood, CA
|
Filed:
Articles of Incorporation
Officers: Saul David Rodriguez
|
Holy Family Ecumenical Catholic Church
|Las Cruces, NM
|
Industry:
Specialty Outpatient Clinic Individual/Family Services Religious Organization
Officers: Jim Lehman
|
Ecumenical Catholic Church USA Corporation
|Laconia, IN
|
Industry:
Religious Organization
|
Renewed Ecumenical Catholic Church, Inc.
|Mc Dade, TX
|
Filed:
Domestic Nonprofit Corporation
Officers: Pablo Ruiz , Isidra Morales and 1 other Juan A. Maravilla
|
John Xxiii Ecumenical Catholic Church
|Saint Louis, MO
|
Industry:
Religious Organization
Officers: Robert Blattner
|
Christ Hope Ecumenical Catholic Church
(412) 443-7898
|Pittsburgh, PA
|
Industry:
Religious Organization
Officers: Bill Kelley , William Hausen and 1 other David Boehm
|
Ecumenical Catholic Church of America
|Portland, OR
|
Industry:
Religious Organization
Officers: James Arling