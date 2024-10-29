EdenBar.com

Join our community and stay up-to-date on the latest news, tips and trends. By signing up for our newsletter, you'll receive exclusive content and special offers. Don't miss out - subscribe today!
|Name
|Location
|Details
|
Eden Bar Bakery, LLC
|Miami Beach, FL
|
Filed:
Florida Limited Liability
Industry: Retail Bakery
Officers: Suzanne Witrock
|
Eden Garden Bar & Grill
|Pasadena, CA
|
Industry:
Drinking Place
Officers: Alexis Nassif
|
Eden Patio & Bar
|San Antonio, TX
|
Industry:
Business Services at Non-Commercial Site
|
Eden Burger Bar, Inc.
|Glendale, CA
|
Industry:
Eating Place
Officers: Erik Khodzhoyan
|
Eden Bar Management, Inc.
|West Palm Beach, FL
|
Filed:
Domestic for Profit Corporation
Officers: Carlos Garcia
|
Eden Burger Bar, Inc.
|Glendale, CA
|
Filed:
Articles of Incorporation
Officers: Erik Khodzhoyan
|
Eden Rising
(207) 288-1124
|Bar Harbor, ME
|
Industry:
Ret Gifts/Novelties
Officers: Deborah Ceranic , Patty Luddeke
|
Eden Pointe Bar Services LLC
|Houston, TX
|
Filed:
Domestic Limited Liability Company (LLC)
Officers: Donn Degeorge
|
Eden Bar and Nightclub Ltd
|Hammonton, NJ
|
Industry:
Drinking Place
Officers: Luis Tavarez
|
L Eden Cafe Bar Inc
|Tampa, FL
|
Filed:
Domestic for Profit Corporation
Officers: Priscilla Vincent , Veronique Vincent