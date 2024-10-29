EdgeInspection.com

Join our community and stay up-to-date on the latest news, tips and trends. By signing up for our newsletter, you'll receive exclusive content and special offers. Don't miss out - subscribe today!
|Name
|Location
|Details
|
Edge to Edge Inspections LLC
|Hudsonville, MI
|
Industry:
Inspection Services
Officers: Lauri Ellens
|
Inspection Edge Inc.
|Arlington, TX
|
Filed:
Domestic For-Profit Corporation
Industry: Business Services
Officers: Julie P. Setzer , David K. Setzer
|
Professional Edge Home Inspection
|Portland, MI
|
Industry:
Business Services
|
Cutting Edge Inspection Inc.
|Lauderhill, FL
|
Filed:
Domestic for Profit Corporation
Officers: Bruce M. Henderson , Bonita Millwood
|
Clear Edge Inspections LLC
|Fallbrook, CA
|
Filed:
Domestic
Officers: CA1
|
Edge Inspection Group, Inc.
(707) 747-4760
|Benicia, CA
|
Filed:
Articles of Incorporation
Industry: Business Services
Officers: Joe Arvizu , Robert C. Smethurst and 1 other Kim Dewhurst
|
Edge Home Inspection LLC
|Montpelier, VA
|
Industry:
Real Estate Agent/Manager
|
Cutting Edge Home Inspections
|Owensboro, KY
|
Industry:
Business Services
Officers: Steven Edge
|
Cutting Edge Inspections
|Mount Pulaski, IL
|
Industry:
Barber Shop
Officers: Terry L. Scroggin
|
Leading Edge Home Inspections, LLC.
|Newberg, OR
|
Industry:
Business Services
Officers: Brandon Whitmore